(CNN)   You've heard of second breakfast, but have you heard of fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose?   (cnn.com) divider line
39
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Offer it, I'll take it (because it will probably soon be banned in my POS Red state).
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm assuming we'll be taking a covid vaccine every 6-12 months forever, like flu shots but more important.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I will take all the boosters I can get.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If You Get All 5 COVID Vaccines
Youtube uiwjAj0zfKQ
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fine.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.


Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...


Or a fourth even.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll be first in line.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it keeps me from catching it again then give it to me

I thought I was gonna die the first time.

*had it early on when there was probably 1000 or so cases in the US. Before the local docs really knew anything.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My pharmacist has.
I've stopped in every Saturday for 2 months asking about it
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would be fine with me.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll do what the science people recommend.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...

Or a fourth even.


I will fo forth for a fourth.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: dildo tontine: DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...

Or a fourth even.

I will fo forth for a fourth.


I will get this right... "I will go forth for a fourth."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: DrKillPatient: dildo tontine: DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...

Or a fourth even.

I will fo forth for a fourth.

I will get this right... "I will go forth for a fourth."


May the fourth be with you
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would like to travel this early summer.  Would be more likely to do so if boosted.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fine. I can keep flexing on my family by being the only one who hasn't knowingly caught it yet. That and being the only non-diabetic adult.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And when I qualify for the fifth one, I'll be getting it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give me 17 jabs a week, whatever it takes.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, so like many if not most other vaccines that need posters? Okay. And?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was told that the vaccine was rewriting my DNA. If that is the case, it is doing the rewrites in pencil.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tell me when and where.

I'll be there.

/throw in a flu shot at the same time?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An Aunt back home is super high risk owing to, well more cancers than any one person should have.

She had her 4th shot a few weeks ago.

Actually. If we flipped it and gave anti vaxxers cancer, do you think they'd suddenly accept all kinds of drug trials to try and stay alive?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: If it keeps me from catching it again then give it to me

I thought I was gonna die the first time.

*had it early on when there was probably 1000 or so cases in the US. Before the local docs really knew anything.


I had it after both shots and a booster. It was a mild head cold.

These vaccines are epic
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the experts say it will help I'll get it. I'm hoping that it will be a modified version that helps more against the variants.  We might have to get one every year for a while.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...

Or a fourth even.


You'll come forth for the fourth.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm assuming we'll be taking a covid vaccine every 6-12 months forever, like flu shots but more important.


You know what's super annoying? I have to eat every single day. I don't know if I can handle the hassle of doing something once every six months.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.


Goddam right.  I'd have one every month if they'd let me.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firth_of_Forth ?
 
scanson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Already got my fourth.

Not immunocompromised, just had to travel 4 months out from shot 2 and knew it wasn't great against delta, per all my vaccinated friends getting the vid in august, and science....

and then traveled again 4 months out from shot 3 when omicron was looming, and I was like f that noise gimme that shot not gonna have waning immunity when this shiat peaks.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What do we need a second booster for? We're living comfortable and mask free in the 3 week cushion period between variants
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could we maybe hurry up with the Omicron-targeting one?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: If the experts say it will help I'll get it. I'm hoping that it will be a modified version that helps more against the variants.  We might have to get one every year for a while.


It won't be any different than the previous shots as it would have to go through a new round of FDA testing and approval.The more the virus mutates the less effective the shots will be until a new vaccine is developed.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Got my fourth 3 weeks ago. Caused one of the worst flares of my autoimmune disease in memory but will do it again and again if I need to.

/It was better than CATS
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Marcus Aurelius: I will take all the boosters I can get.

Yup. They say I need a forth, I'll get a forth. Forth, fifth, ...


Vaccine rats apparently need to use spell-check going forth.
 
adamatari
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be a surprise? I expect shots once or twice a year until forever for this. Just like flu, except 10x more deadly if you aren't vaccinated.

This IS the best case end game we can get at this point, isn't it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JungleBoogie: You know what's super annoying? I have to eat every single day.


Lots of people actually do find that annoying. There's often nothing I'm actually interested in eating and/or I'm too tired or sore to bother.

If there was something like a meal replacement pill or Bachelor Chow I'd likely make use of it several times a month or more.

/yea yea first world problems
 
