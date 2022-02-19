 Skip to content
(Colorado Sun)   In 1987, Breckenridge ski patrollers knew it was only a matter of time before the Peak 7 bowl would avalanche. "One patroller told us he had to beg a dad not to take his 9-year-old daughter in there. The dad ignored him"   (coloradosun.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"The crown, 8-feet deep at its largest, stretched 1,600 feet along the ridge. The debris field covered nearly 24 acres"

Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?  I'd let them stay there until spring thaw.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

little big man: Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?


It's a challenge just to move around in snow that deep.  I'm exhausted just thinking about it.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Another avalanche event claimed three patrollers in Aspen Highlands Bowl some years later when they set off charges. Bit different situation since it was considered in bounds but really wild terrain.

https://mlpeak.com/heeding-the-call-of-the-highland-bowl

Instead of closing the bowl to the public which the ski area could do, the patrollers and local community have a ritual of literally boot packing the entire bowl in the early season to stabilize the snow pack.

I've been up there on two occasions. It's a grunt hike for flatlanders but even in my mid-40s managed the hike just fine (without using the snowcat). The wait in line and snowcat ride is hardly much faster than hiking the lower portion anyways.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Glad to see risking your life and the life of your family by ignoring expert advice isn't just a recent phenomenon
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Glad to see risking your life and the life of your family by ignoring expert advice isn't just a recent phenomenon


Fark user imageView Full Size


Same as it ever was...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst 80s teen Obie ever.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: "The crown, 8-feet deep at its largest, stretched 1,600 feet along the ridge. The debris field covered nearly 24 acres"

Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?  I'd let them stay there until spring thaw.


They may as well. I saw a video on one recently and they said you have about 15 minutes to rescue someone.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 People involved with 4 dead constitutes a major disaster?
After being warned for weeks?
Aristocracy problems.
Skiing is right there with golf.
Poor free sports.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

saturn badger: little big man: "The crown, 8-feet deep at its largest, stretched 1,600 feet along the ridge. The debris field covered nearly 24 acres"

Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?  I'd let them stay there until spring thaw.

They may as well. I saw a video on one recently and they said you have about 15 minutes to rescue someone.


It's less than 15 minutes if it's an Avalanche Shark

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I watched it for you
//even the shark attack on skiers in the hot tub was bad
///82 minutes I'll never get back
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haha, remember when we used to have things like ski resorts?

And snow?

The "vintage" tag remembers.

/ sobs
 
Tenatra
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

little big man: "The crown, 8-feet deep at its largest, stretched 1,600 feet along the ridge. The debris field covered nearly 24 acres"

Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?  I'd let them stay there until spring thaw.


Over 800 people involved in all, ~200 volunteers on the day the last guy was found - 47 hours and 22 mins after the avalanche. 12ft prods with infrared sensors and trained dogs. Groups of 50 shoulder to shoulder prodding the ground for a several minutes and moving forward 2 feet to prod again. Impressive that they found the first guy in just 4 hours. Last guy was ~200yds from the other 3

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

saturn badger: little big man: "The crown, 8-feet deep at its largest, stretched 1,600 feet along the ridge. The debris field covered nearly 24 acres"

Holy hell, can you imagine searching for people buried across 24 acres and none of them wearing beacons?  I'd let them stay there until spring thaw.

They may as well. I saw a video on one recently and they said you have about 15 minutes to rescue someone.


The big issue is suffocation.

I haven't had avalanche training, but my understanding is there is a way to put your arms out in front of you to try to protect your chest so your lungs can still expand easily.

The only thing I'm finding (from a source that has indication of being professional) says you should fill your lungs before the snow fully settles... and also try to clear an air pocket in front of your face:  https://www.wikihow.com/Survive-an-Avalanche

This article says to put an arm up so it's in front of your face to create the air pocket: https://www.popsci.com/caught-in-an-avalanche/

/now wants to get a crash rest dummy dressed up and put in the path of a planned avelanche
 
