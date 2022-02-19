 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mongabay)   One of the oldest tribes of people on Earth is being forced to relocate because rich jerks want to shoot rare animals   (news.mongabay.com) divider line
39
    More: Asinine, Tanzania, Indigenous Maasai residents, ancestral lands, Maasai leaders, Serengeti National Park, Maasai communities, Ngorongoro District, Anuradha Mittal  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is just downright farking evil and a page right out of 19th Century America which we aren't allowed to teach about in some states.

/ Scumbags the lot of them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I want off this world. Not dead - not yet - just off to another world, without assholes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Badmoodman: I want off this world. Not dead - not yet - just off to another world, without assholes.


But how would you poop?!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Badmoodman: I want off this world. Not dead - not yet - just off to another world, without assholes.


Two thirds of everything alive on this planet is a parasite, and that includes humans.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Maasai are smart and tough. I hope they prevail.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know plenty of people who hunt (mostly deer and ducks) and while it isn't my thing, I get it and have no problem with it.
Trophy hunters can f*(k right off and when they are done, keep f*(king off.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: I know plenty of people who hunt (mostly deer and ducks) and while it isn't my thing, I get it and have no problem with it.
Trophy hunters can f*(k right off and when they are done, keep f*(king off.


Why do they need to hunt?

Could we instead have a social safety net so they don't need to hunt their food?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Exluddite: I know plenty of people who hunt (mostly deer and ducks) and while it isn't my thing, I get it and have no problem with it.
Trophy hunters can f*(k right off and when they are done, keep f*(king off.

Why do they need to hunt?

Could we instead have a social safety net so they don't need to hunt their food?


Because reality isn't vegetarian and we have 0 interest as a nation, or species, of solving poverty.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can have it back once (insert tropy animals here) are all killed off, as long as they don't discover any oil, gold, silver, diamonds, emerald...you know what? How about they just cut to the chase (pun intended) and hunt the Maasai? Might just be more merciful.
/I know, they would if they could.
//God help any Maasai that wander back into their old homeland.
///3 bitcoins to rule them all...
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My god, have we learned nothing?
No?
Right.
Carry on, then.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay plutocratic crony capitalism what beautiful thing will you destroy next?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is just downright farking terrible.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one tribe already figured out how to deal with bullshiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this thread broken?
Where are the bang-bang boys to tell us all about how this would be the best thing possible for the animals involved, and explain how shooting animals for fun conserves them, and is a grand and glorious tradition that embiggens a man all to hell and gone?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Africa, Just because they're not European doesn't mean they won't fark you over
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Yay plutocratic crony capitalism what beautiful thing will you destroy next?


"Only when the last fish is caught, the last animal shot, and the last tree cut down will the white man realize that he cannot eat money."
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best, most interesting days of my life was one I spent with a group of Maasai.  One thing I learned was that you don't Fark with the Maasai.  One had a fresh cut in his leg from having to defend his herd from an elephant the day before and another was wearing the friggen head of the lion he killed with his spear and knife.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we get to hunt them? Then I am allright with this as the problem should solve itself rather quickly. Also, I want to arm and train the wildlife, nothing like an armored rhino who has been trained to run full speed at the hunters, or a lion trained to hunt them down at night.

Yeah seriously now, 2/3rds really are parasitic insects that should be prevented from breeding and yes I am talking about humans only.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until climate change begins to make some areas unlivable, you will see money pushing all sorts of people off their land.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: This is just downright farking evil and a page right out of 19th Century America which we aren't allowed to teach about in some states.

/ Scumbags the lot of them.


But to be fair, we stole that page from 18th century Europe.
farking evil. Totally agree. Nothing is sacred anymore on this planet. Not even life.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for making it entirely legal to hunt rich people as International Law.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: The Maasai are smart and tough. I hope they prevail.


When the Germans and British closed off Tanganyika from Kenya they starved by the thousands.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah that old trope that the only way to save endangered species is to allow hunters to shoot them for money. Worked out really well for the Black Rhino
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: talkyournonsense: Yay plutocratic crony capitalism what beautiful thing will you destroy next?

"Only when the last fish is caught, the last animal shot, and the last tree cut down will the white man realize that he cannot eat money."


Sadly with vat meat, hydro/aeroponics, and Soylent man will never learn that lesson. They'll liquify the dead to feed the young before learning anything.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody's Going to Die
Youtube vaMH-ha3Lbc
 
knbwhite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: Is this thread broken?
Where are the bang-bang boys to tell us all about how this would be the best thing possible for the animals involved, and explain how shooting animals for fun conserves them, and is a grand and glorious tradition that embiggens a man all to hell and gone?


Because the issue here is the taking of the land, not the benefits to a poor area by well managed hunting.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maasai and me
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
REVOLT!
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't you mean white people?
 
shuntman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, I volunteered with a flying medical service that flies into Loliondo and Ololosokwan. This is disgusting.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shuntman: Wow, I volunteered with a flying medical service that flies into Loliondo and Ololosokwan. This is disgusting.


Thank you for your service. Salamat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the Teddy Roosevelt thread?
 
Alunan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone should really kill off the entire UAE's royal family.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And are they the birthplace of humanity?
No? Ok, who did they colonize?
No one because they were the first humans?
Ok, then they were still exploiting the environment and living in freedom derived from white supremecy. Because exploitation and living without oppression is somehow white supremacy.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: Badmoodman: I want off this world. Not dead - not yet - just off to another world, without assholes.

But how would you poop?!


Become a Breatharian.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can the Masai stay there and hunt the UAE elite who want to come in and trophy hunt? Seems fair.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's so weird that one group of tribal primitives has this happen to them because another group of tribal primitives were elevated to kings of the world because the oil underneath them. Sometimes I really wonder what a parallel universe where that area was conquered looks like.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait until climate change begins to make some areas unlivable, you will see money pushing all sorts of people off their land.


the already-crazy resurgence of parochialism is gonna go off the charts when the SHTF
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: CrazyCurt: This is just downright farking evil and a page right out of 19th Century America which we aren't allowed to teach about in some states.

/ Scumbags the lot of them.

But to be fair, we stole that page from 18th century Europe.
farking evil. Totally agree. Nothing is sacred anymore on this planet. Not even life.


So we need to give them a flag?

Do you have a flag? - Eddie Izzard
Youtube UTduy7Qkvk8
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.