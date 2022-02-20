 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Nervous about skydiving? Tandem might be the answer. Might   (click2houston.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Parachuting, WALLER COUNTY, Waller County, Texas, skydiving instructor, Waller, Texas, female passenger, tandem jump, Flight  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's more to this. What about the reserve? Did the main open but tangle and wouldn't detach? The odds of both of them surviving a dirt dart incident with no chute are nill.

/skydived once (tandem as most first jumps are)
//it was fun
///not fun enough to do twice
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

powhound: There's more to this. What about the reserve? Did the main open but tangle and wouldn't detach? The odds of both of them surviving a dirt dart incident with no chute are nill.

/skydived once (tandem as most first jumps are)
//it was fun
///not fun enough to do twice


Done it twice.
First attempt was cancelled due to heavy fog.
2nd attempt was lowered to 6000 feet due high winds higher up. Was supposed to be at least 12500 feet.
So they gave me a freebie to try again.
I did, this time we went to 13.5.
That was a fun ride.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

powhound: There's more to this. What about the reserve? Did the main open but tangle and wouldn't detach? The odds of both of them surviving a dirt dart incident with no chute are nill.

/skydived once (tandem as most first jumps are)
//it was fun
///not fun enough to do twice


Does sound like they had at least limited deployment as least to even do that well.  I imagine we'll get more about it as time goes on and they investigate - atm it'd be pretty hard to ask them and get much of a response
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"He let off his primary and then the secondary shoot like opened halfway up so he didn't fall like a straight fall he was like 50 percent shoot, like a corkscrew," said witness Alex Arias.

Both Alex Arias and the Writer need to do better English.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone can't pack a chute, another can't inspect one properly, a witness can't describe it like an adult, and two alleged journalists can't even spell it.

Texas, I am very disappoint.
 
marksman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

powhound: There's more to this. What about the reserve? Did the main open but tangle and wouldn't detach? The odds of both of them surviving a dirt dart incident with no chute are nill.

/skydived once (tandem as most first jumps are)
//it was fun
///not fun enough to do twice


FTA:
"He let off his primary and then the secondary shoot like opened halfway up so he didn't fall like a straight fall he was like 50 percent shoot, like a corkscrew," said witness Alex Arias.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She was like, 'Make it stop, make it stop, make it stop. Get him off of me. Make it stop.' And I was like 'You're ok, you're ok' and I'm telling the other dude, 'Hey wake up, wake up' and he was out."

Worst. Penthouse. Letter. Ever.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why I don't skydive.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Texans interchange shoot and chute way too often, which explains a lot.

Confirm it yourself: search "cow shoot" then visit to Austin and parashoot with some seniors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand, this is why I have never been skydiving.  I have to trust a group of f*cking yahoos to pack and inspect the chute that saves me from certain death.  That's an amount of trust I simply can't manage.  Ever since there were several jump-training deaths at the Army Air Base near my house when I was in high school, and the local paper had a picture of the guys packing chutes, I have been extremely skeptical.  I mean, those guys all looked - every one of them - like some truly dumb motherf*ckers.  And those lines were so damn tangled, it looked like you would need a needle to get them undone. Even at that age, I didn't think you could trust any of them to count to 21 without dropping his pants, much less handle inspection of the chute, untangling the lines and packing them properly.  Which was actually borne out when several chutes failed to open properly.

No thanks.  Yeah, yeah, I know, other things are statistically more risky, including driving.  But at least when my mechanic gets it wrong, it's not likely to be life-threatening.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Aaaaaand, this is why I have never been skydiving.  I have to trust a group of f*cking yahoos to pack and inspect the chute that saves me from certain death.  That's an amount of trust I simply can't manage.  Ever since there were several jump-training deaths at the Army Air Base near my house when I was in high school, and the local paper had a picture of the guys packing chutes, I have been extremely skeptical.  I mean, those guys all looked - every one of them - like some truly dumb motherf*ckers.  And those lines were so damn tangled, it looked like you would need a needle to get them undone. Even at that age, I didn't think you could trust any of them to count to 21 without dropping his pants, much less handle inspection of the chute, untangling the lines and packing them properly.  Which was actually borne out when several chutes failed to open properly.

No thanks.  Yeah, yeah, I know, other things are statistically more risky, including driving.  But at least when my mechanic gets it wrong, it's not likely to be life-threatening.


No argument - no desire to jump out of perfectly good airplane without overwhelming motivation.  I.e. the plane has gone non-functional, or I have some sort of life or death reason to be on the ground somewhere and that's the only way it's going to happen.  Recreationally?  I don't care to take that kind of risk for the hell of it no
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Parachute was invented to save your farking life during aircraft failure.
But hey, let's take out the aircraft failure part and call it a leisure activity.

Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand, this is why I have never been skydiving.  I have to trust a group of f*cking yahoos to pack and inspect the chute that saves me from certain death. I mean, I was that yahoo that packed your chute. I'm a certified rigger and back in the day I  would charge you the princely sum of $5 American dollars for the service. I packed an an average of 100 chutes a day, 5 days a week for years. . But, you now, just a farking yahoo. 
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did they ever consider the possibility that someone might have put acid in the parachute?  A jealous lover perhaps?
(I like coffee.)
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Interesting ad placement there Mr. Algorithm.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.