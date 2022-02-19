 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSOCTV)   You can't have a good walk with fallen arches   (wsoctv.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Wood, Neill Grading, centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk, Road, Hickory officials, Hickory mayor Hank Guess, Pedestrian, Dane Construction  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 11:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Arch Stanton
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This shiat wouldn't have happened at McDowell's.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hickory City Walk
Used to be all the talk
Now they frown
All over town
As Farkers point and mock
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Hickory mayor Hank Guess..."

A very unfortunate name given the current circumstances.  Let's see if the article writers can capitalize on the gift in front of them.

"...Hickory mayor spoke with..."

"...The mayor said the arches..."

"...The mayor said there will be inspections and an investigation..."

"...The mayor told Faherty..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know which I find more odd in this headline: the use of the phrase  "apparently collapsed" just in case something else may have happened, or that "extremely disappointed" is the best reaction they could run with.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I found your problem...

FTFA: 'Neil Grading said it subcontracted the design and construction of the pedestrian bridge, the bridge end walls and the decorative wooded arches to Dane Construction, who then hired and subcontracted the design of the decorative wooded arches to Western Wood Structures in Oregon. Neill Grading said once the arches were manufactured and shipped by Western Wood Structures, Dane Construction installed the arches under the supervision of NCDOT'S third party construction administrators and inspectors.'
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in Hickory Tuesday on business.  I'll check things out and share what I see.

Not really.  I mean, I will be there, but I don't care that much and neither do you.  Be a lot different if it were St. Louis.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still under warranty

Thank the Maker for small favors.
 
axlmed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
toa.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like the cable stays failed......
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Looks like the cable stays failed didn't......
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
> lased wooden arches

Can anyone explain what this means? Were they cut with a laser? Or what?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - Can't Truss It
Youtube am9BqZ6eA5c
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pffft, engineers, who needs them, anyone can do it....
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
$750,000 worth of firewood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.