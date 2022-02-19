 Skip to content
(UPI)   Important world record broken   (upi.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Important "

[InigoMontoya.jpg]
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be related to this guy:

Fark user image
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once stacked three drunk roommates in a closet
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I once stacked three drunk roommates in a closet


I ..... ummmmmm ..... I trust you are a good person. Was this a Tick Stack challenge?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A serial Guinness World Record-breaker from Australia

I thought M&Ms were candy.  I guess I'm going to have to try a bowl tomorrow.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't this like a depends on state of m&m challenge? Like the slightly deformed ones could be flatter and more easily stacked? Is there a regulatory body which certifies such achievements?
 
stevecore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, this guy is probably gonna get laid from some girl somewhere because of this.  Never lose hope farkers.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands
Youtube 5XcKBmdfpWs
it
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It can't be that important.

Fark user image
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Given enough Kit-Kats, I can make a little fort out of them.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Congratulations on the record, I guess. But comparing this generation of m&m stackers to the m&m stacking hall of famers from the 80's and early 90's isn't an apples to apples comparison. Back then, m&m's didn't have that nice blue dye, they just had two shades of brown.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevecore: Oddly enough, this guy is probably gonna get laid from some girl somewhere because of this.  Never lose hope farkers.


Sounds like she'd be the type that has to wash herself with a rag on a stick.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the middle of summer down there. Were they kinda melty? Was it really humid so they were sorta sticky?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A guy on Pornhub can stack thrice that many in his urethra, where's his Guinness world record?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I once built a model of Stonehenge out of taffy:
Fark user image
 
stevecore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: stevecore: Oddly enough, this guy is probably gonna get laid from some girl somewhere because of this.  Never lose hope farkers.

Sounds like she'd be the type that has to wash herself with a rag on a stick.


Bart Simpson has nothing to do with this and maybe she does, but he's getting some. Never give up
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HappyDaysClip.avi
Youtube wbArZXekqR8


Can he do 40 coins?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

powhound: Notabunny: I once stacked three drunk roommates in a closet

I ..... ummmmmm ..... I trust you are a good person. Was this a Tick Stack challenge?


Nothing about that evening would support your trust. I wasn't malicious, and only acted out of a sense of fun, but I did pee on them. At least one of us laughed about it later.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: He must be related to this guy:

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Still closer to a sexual encounter than 90% of Fark.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I've decided to break this record because I'm a serial record breaker, and I am a versatile world record holder," Kelbie told Guinness.

SpongeBob SquarePants | Breaking Records | Nickelodeon UK
Youtube jOyOIMPnbvo
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
