Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Breeders - Cannonball
Youtube fxvkI9MTQw4
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love fox news commenters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huntington Beach ghetto bird ate shiat today as well. No deaths I don't think, but fark those guys. It's not Apocalypse Now, you're chasing drunk drivers and keeping everyone up all night for a goddamn pittance once you subtract operating costs.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Gotta love fox news commenters

[Fark user image 425x731]


But do we though?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Gotta love fox news commenters

[Fark user image 425x731]


I really don't expect anything witty or clever from children.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone else get "Twilight Zone: The Movie" vibes from that?

/shudder
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"SOMETHING COOL!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
15 "My ROFLcopter Goes Soi Soi Soi" Sound Variations in 60 Seconds
Youtube 0i6BKxPIJOw
 
