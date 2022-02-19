 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Like whatever   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Generation Y, Generation X, Gen-Xers, erasure of Gen, Jackass Forever, Usual Suspects, New York Times, pissing match  
•       •       •

1200 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is NOT a picture of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Boomers taking all the money. Millennials taking all the credit. #GenXLife."

Spinal Tap - Gimme Some Money
Youtube I-BYzaDwNoE
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I mean..."
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 630x615]


Smarted and Funnied for high relevance. 👍
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: This is NOT a picture of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast
[Fark user image 850x566]


You know there's a reboot, right?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same as it ever was....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh my god who the hell cares
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember Generation X provided us with the music for the Rick Roll. They also gave us Kid Rock, but every generation has their crazy uncles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Liam Lynch: United States of Whatever
Youtube Xz7_3n7xyDg
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're the managers, the doctors, the folks training the next generations.

You're just lucky we can't be arsed to carry grudges.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons - The MTV Generation
Youtube G69nsT_WaIo
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have hired this team of experts to explain the GenX plan for global domination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a digital newsletter from AARP created by and for Gen-X men.

oh hey whoa whoa whoa farking hang on this is clearly an attack fark you
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X is running the world - and nobody even realized it

Least of all Gen X.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much whatever I sense in you young mehawan. Care not I what you do. Watch Greatest American Hero and 80s Transformers will I in nursing home in a few decades. May the meh be with you.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would click TFA but, meh.

/circa 1974
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: a digital newsletter from AARP created by and for Gen-X men.

oh hey whoa whoa whoa farking hang on this is clearly an attack fark you


The oldest Gen-Xers now are 57, well within AARP range.

/ Old Gen-X here
// card-carrying AARP member
/// my lawn, get off it. Or don't. Whatever.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what I am really.  I'm quiiite millennial in some ways, but I'm a few years too old for the definitions I've seen.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My GenX card: "Son put your supper in the microwave and nuke it"
My Son: "???? What button is that?"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I don't know what I am really.  I'm quiiite millennial in some ways, but I'm a few years too old for the definitions I've seen.


Stereotypes are 100% correct, and nobody ever deviates?
OK, Boomer.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched that halftime show like 20 times.

I'm a genX oldie and it makes me sad and happy at the same time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X is the first generation that stopped buying stupid tabloids like the NY Post.
We get all our fake news from the internet.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I think there's a quiet confidence in our generation that we were right all along," says John Moe, Gen-X writer and host of the podcast Depresh Mode.

i don't know this guy, he might be Super Mr. Awesome Guy.  but this is the most antithetical statement that could written without causing the computer to seize up.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see this thread has it covered.   Gen X gave us the best Woodstock.

/peak Boomer here.
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

casey17: Same as it ever was....

[Fark user image image 838x1200]


Lucy Lawless is GenX. Meghan Mullallay is Boomer. 🤷‍♀
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: I watched that halftime show like 20 times.

I'm a genX oldie and it makes me sad and happy at the same time.


Choreography appeared to be a brownian motion simulator.  I was excited to see Dre, though.  So I think I ended up at the same place, though I only watched it a few times.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aungen: Lady J: I don't know what I am really.  I'm quiiite millennial in some ways, but I'm a few years too old for the definitions I've seen.

Stereotypes are 100% correct, and nobody ever deviates?
OK, Boomer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile... today, 23 years ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/G69nsT_WaIo]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]


Hey I *still* have walls like that.  =/
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Liam Lynch - United States Of Whatever OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube e1zvhJRIM7M
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brilett: casey17: Same as it ever was....

[Fark user image image 838x1200]

Lucy Lawless is GenX. Meghan Mullallay is Boomer timeless! 🤷‍♀


FTFY
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
> the top 10 mainstream rock radio songs of the 2010s - from 2010 to 2019 - are all from the '90s

I'm a proud Gen-Xer, but I'm not going to accept either blame or credit, nor applaud, the stagnation and fossilization of corporate broadcasting, either then or now. The artists of our time who are still big now earned their fame and success, but there have been many, many artists since then who have been unfairly denied theirs due to media consolidation. And for that matter, there have been many more from our own time who were also denied theirs, then and now, for the same reason.

I appreciate what this article is trying to say, and I admit it makes me feel a little warm and fuzzy. But this is not an example of the durable cultural influence of our time. It's an example of what happens when an entire industry no longer has to work for a living. They're not shoveling out the stuff we loved because it's somehow better than countless newer artists who emerged since then. They're doing it because nothing and no one is forcing them to do anything different.

Who even listens to radio anymore? Who thinks what's big on the air has any cultural significance right now?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.