 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   One of theirs brings a textbook, you bring a gun. That's the parent-teacher conference way   (foxnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Security, Brenzina Jones, Gun, Parent, Firearm, Mother, Weapon, Security guard  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 9:17 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Part of why I could never have a kid: there's no way I could expose them to public school. Or a private school. And I can't home school if I'm working.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if she had a bigger penis.
 
Xai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yet another legal, responsible gun owner. Such safety.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These white parents are going crazy. Good thing the Attorney General is treating them like domestic terrorists.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[i looked at the comments_ray.svg]
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: These white parents are going crazy. Good thing the Attorney General is treating them like domestic terrorists.


White?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only solution, more guns.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: These white parents are going crazy. Good thing the Attorney General is treating them like domestic terrorists.


So you're defending organised far right groups threatening the lives of educators and school board members across the country by pointing to a black parent who is facing multiple charges for doing the same, and saying it's unfair to the white folks somehow?

Were you always trash growing up, or did you have a conversion at some point in adult hood?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: RandyJohnson: These white parents are going crazy. Good thing the Attorney General is treating them like domestic terrorists.

White?


Yeah, you know, the color that, were she it, this would probably not result in a jail sentence.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This should be a civil thread, full of well thought out, poignant commentary.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Part of why I could never have a kid: there's no way I could expose them to public school. Or a private school. And I can't home school if I'm working.


At the tail end of "childless."

It's been awesome.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.