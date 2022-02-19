 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Pro tip: never, and we mean never, hide the car you stole at the home of retired police officers. It's gonna fail and it annoys the police   (yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Constable, Police, Alexander John Thompson, Dakota County, Minnesota, Automobile, Criminal law, rural Dakota County, Sheriff  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....it probably makes it easier to find the car and suspect sooooooooooo.....
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confucius says, the safest place to hide is in the brightest light.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thompson said he parked the car in the pole barn because it was starting to break down...

Fucking Volvos.


Thompson, of Minneapolis...

Fucking Minneapolis.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Are you police officers?

- Yes

- Retired?

- No

- Cool, I'll leave this stolen car here then.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity


especially with that many living there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity


It sounds like they had good use for them with the car thief. I've got a two-car garage that maybe I should get myself a set... But I'll let them clean the trash and recycling out of the garage to make room before I call anyone or put them to use.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ignore that buzzkill Subby. If this sounds like something you want to do, go for it! It's hilarious!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I dunno, cops aren't all that smart.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alexander John Thompson stole a car in Lakeville, then headed south toward Northfield, authorities say.
But his luck ran out in Greenvale Township

That's it. I've had it. I'm calling the generic police.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jimjays: MattyBlast: If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity

It sounds like they had good use for them with the car thief. I've got a two-car garage that maybe I should get myself a set... But I'll let them clean the trash and recycling out of the garage to make room before I call anyone or put them to use.


Use the right tools. Obviously you need a leg iron on a long chain.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity


Those don't look like standard police issue...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A friend from high-school hid his pot in the glove compartment of his dad's unmarked cop car
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoldDude: MattyBlast: If they're retired, why would they still own handcuffs?

/giggity

Those don't look like standard police issue...
[Fark user image 425x262]


The fuzzy pink ones? Isn't that what Sherrif Joe used?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.