There's no use stabbing over spilt milk
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why, its just a mystery why retailers are struggling to find workers.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Robles was released today on a promise to appear in court next month, but he must stay at least 50 yards away from the victim and 20 yards if they work a shift together. "

Well that's comforting.  "Look, I know Omar kinda, uh, stabbed you last time; but, we're short on help so you guys are gonna have to take Tuesday's shift. I haven't forgotten you though, so I'm going to assign him to the hunting and fishing section and you can take the clothing section.  Remember...keep it professional, okay?"


/wonder how many people are just a few pen-clicks, gum-snaps, or drink-slurps away from just stabbing someone.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess the term "Pecking order" is out of date, now, in the post-industrial era, that we're into stabbing order.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So I guess the chances of him getting fired are only 1% or 2%?
 
