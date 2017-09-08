 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Florida man blocks interstate with car, leaps on the first car that stops, fires his gun into the road, tries to steal a semi but can't get it out of park, is arrested. Florida man   (yahoo.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and they managed to take him in without shooting him. must've been white.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What will Florida Man do next?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must have forgotten his phone charger.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida, they call that "Wednesday".
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not understand Florida's appeal.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiat article, they can somehow list the ages of every swinging dick involved, but no pic of what a Dale Patrick Ferris looks like? When asked if he was on drugs, Mr. Ferris replied, "I am drugs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I do not understand Florida's appeal.


The Spanish didn't even want it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thsf inflation has him feeling economically anxious
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Florida Man's origin story?  Bitten by a meth head?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do semis with automatic transmission even exist?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What will Florida Man do next?


Meth.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: What a shiat article, they can somehow list the ages of every swinging dick involved, but no pic of what a Dale Patrick Ferris looks like? When asked if he was on drugs, Mr. Ferris replied, "I am drugs."


Rob Zombie has really let himself go
White Zombie - I Am Legend (1992)
Youtube rqORIya-0gY
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
43? That's a rough 86.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do semis with automatic transmission even exist?


I've heard that they do, and that they actually get better mpg than the manuals.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe because he thought semi's have something called "park."
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 800x304]


It's pretty gross that our society decides not to teach its citizens how to drive stick then turns around and bullies those same citizens for not being able to do it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: austerity101: I do not understand Florida's appeal.

The Spanish didn't even want it.


I'm not sure anyone ever wanted it...

The first Americans to spend much time in South Florida were the U.S. Army men who chased the Seminole Indians around the peninsula in the 1830s. And they hated it. Today, their letters read like Yelp reviews of an arsenic café, denouncing the region as a "hideous," "loathsome," "diabolical," "God-abandoned" mosquito refuge.

"Florida is certainly the poorest country that ever two people quarreled for," one Army surgeon wrote. "It was the most dreary and pandemonium-like region I ever visited, nothing but barren wastes." An officer summarized it as "swampy, low, excessively hot, sickly and repulsive in all its features." The future president Zachary Taylor, who commanded U.S. troops there for two years, groused that he wouldn't trade a square foot of Michigan or Ohio for a square mile of Florida. The consensus among the soldiers was that the U.S. should just leave the area to the Indians and the mosquitoes; as one general put it, "I could not wish them all a worse place." Or as one lieutenant complained: "Millions of money has been expended to gain this most barren, swampy, and good-for-nothing peninsula."
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't naked so are we sure he's from Florida?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say he wanted to drive to Ottawa for the "free-dumb" protest?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought this was some wild shiat, then I saw it happened on I-75 so not quite as out of the ordinary as original thought.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I *knew* it was a bad idea to pair the Uber app with the Exercise app.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Sexy Jesus: austerity101: I do not understand Florida's appeal.

The Spanish didn't even want it.

I'm not sure anyone ever wanted it...

The first Americans to spend much time in South Florida were the U.S. Army men who chased the Seminole Indians around the peninsula in the 1830s. And they hated it. Today, their letters read like Yelp reviews of an arsenic café, denouncing the region as a "hideous," "loathsome," "diabolical," "God-abandoned" mosquito refuge.

"Florida is certainly the poorest country that ever two people quarreled for," one Army surgeon wrote. "It was the most dreary and pandemonium-like region I ever visited, nothing but barren wastes." An officer summarized it as "swampy, low, excessively hot, sickly and repulsive in all its features." The future president Zachary Taylor, who commanded U.S. troops there for two years, groused that he wouldn't trade a square foot of Michigan or Ohio for a square mile of Florida. The consensus among the soldiers was that the U.S. should just leave the area to the Indians and the mosquitoes; as one general put it, "I could not wish them all a worse place." Or as one lieutenant complained: "Millions of money has been expended to gain this most barren, swampy, and good-for-nothing peninsula."


Then came air conditioning. Followed by the rat.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: jtown: [Fark user image image 800x304]

It's pretty gross that our society decides not to teach its citizens how to drive stick then turns around and bullies those same citizens for not being able to do it.


There are plenty of basic things "society" doesn't teach people. Cooking, for example. If you choose never to learn on your own, that's on you.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the closing "Florida Man" in that headline a la Molly Shannon at the end of every Mary Katherine Gallagher sketch.  "Floridamaaaaaan!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: jtown: [Fark user image image 800x304]

...society decides not to teach its citizens how to drive stick.


My parents taught me how to drive a stick.

Society (in the form of public high school drivers ed) taught me how to parallel park.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: jtown: [Fark user image image 800x304]

It's pretty gross that our society decides not to teach its citizens how to drive stick then turns around and bullies those same citizens for not being able to do it.


Lots of people are lazy and unskilled.  They don't want manual transmissions.  They just want to mindlessly drive like shiat.

As someone who actually likes manual transmissions and wagons, the US can EABOD.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: and they managed to take him in without shooting him. must've been white.


After being relieved that no one was hurt (at least seriously so it appears), this story made me sad. Obviously a mental health issue here.

But there you've gone and make me agree with you and now I feel even more sad.

/Idon'twanttoliveonthisplanetanymore.png
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What a shiat article, they can somehow list the ages of every swinging dick involved, but no pic of what a Dale Patrick Ferris looks like? When asked if he was on drugs, Mr. Ferris replied, "I am drugs."

[Fark user image 425x214]


Normally, I would say "Save Ferris", but in this case, he's not worth saving.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Port Richey is the least surprising thing about this story.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: jtown: [Fark user image image 800x304]

It's pretty gross that our society decides not to teach its citizens how to drive stick then turns around and bullies those same citizens for not being able to do it.


Society didn't teach me how to drive stick.  Dad did.  In a VW van.  "Stop on this hill."  "Are you insane?"

Society also didn't teach me how to do laundry, cook, clean, warsh myself, balance a checkbook, mow a lawn, comparison shop, etc.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do semis with automatic transmission even exist?


Yes, lots of fleets use them, easier to get new drivers on the road since they don't have to teach how to teach them how to drive a manual (god forbid someone learn how to shift 18 gears). From what I have been told from people who have driven them reversing is absolutely miserable as the rig jerks around while try to back.

/glad I had manuals back when I drove
//stupid little life skill I have now
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do semis with automatic transmission even exist?


Yes, but think of them as automatic shifting manual. They are a little but more fuel efficient because it's constantly moving up and down to find the most efficient gear and neutrals it when coasting is possible.

However, park gear doesn't exist. More likely Florida Man didn't know about air brakes that locked either the truck and/or trailer breaks. It's been awhile, but they used to be push/pull buttons somewhere on the dash.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What a shiat article, they can somehow list the ages of every swinging dick involved, but no pic of what a Dale Patrick Ferris looks like? When asked if he was on drugs, Mr. Ferris replied, "I am drugs."

[Fark user image 425x214]


He looks like the guy kids buy drugs from
 
