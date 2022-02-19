 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Just in case you didn't hear it the first time, there are no hitmen for rent on the internet. Isn't that right, 14-year-old in Louisiana?   (people.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kids aren't very intelligent these days, are they?
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.
 
covfefe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The pipeline is shut down.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Y\

Charlie Chingas: Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.


You ask them to do you a favor and, in return, you promise to do them a favor whenever they ask.  There may or may not be rewards for being a frequent flyer.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just wait till the next Hitman release that will either be a Playstation or X-bone exclusive after someone buys out someone and something something SaaS side.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"the site's webmaster told ABC 7 News that he's received hundreds of requests since starting the site, preventing an estimated 150 murders as of November."

Bullshiat, it might have prevented some murders but most requests would not have led to murder.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe he was a bad breaker-upper?
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She went to the wrong web site.

RentARealHitman.com

Not real.....
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Charlie Chingas: Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.


I've never had cause to connect with a hitman, but I've always assumed they are only needed for a brief time; that's there's not a long list of deeds calling for long-term employment.

Also, that if you don't already know who to talk to, you won't be getting the introduction.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


Geez submitter, give the kid a break
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jimjays: Charlie Chingas: Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.

I've never had cause to connect with a hitman, but I've always assumed they are only needed for a brief time; that's there's not a long list of deeds calling for long-term employment.

Also, that if you don't already know who to talk to, you won't be getting the introduction.


If a hitman is needed for awhile they aren't a hitman.  They are a fixer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "the site's webmaster told ABC 7 News that he's received hundreds of requests since starting the site, preventing an estimated 150 murders as of November."

Bullshiat, it might have prevented some murders but most requests would not have led to murder.


Sounds like the hitman sector needs better customer relationship management consultants
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kids sure are mature these days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know the first thing about it but I'd probably be a little uncomfortable if it didn't involve unmarked bills behind a dive bar or some obscure cryptocurrency and a dark web site on tor.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So a cop was contacting another cop via the internet to perform a hit?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: Charlie Chingas: Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.

I've never had cause to connect with a hitman, but I've always assumed they are only needed for a brief time; that's there's not a long list of deeds calling for long-term employment.

Also, that if you don't already know who to talk to, you won't be getting the introduction.


It's just part of that modern gig economy you hear so much about.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So Subby's ok, and he got another one green lit
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jimjays: Charlie Chingas: Dumbass, you don't rent hitmen, you hire them.

I've never had cause to connect with a hitman, but I've always assumed they are only needed for a brief time; that's there's not a long list of deeds calling for long-term employment.

Also, that if you don't already know who to talk to, you won't be getting the introduction.


Unless they're mafia hitmen.

Leon is a great movie btw., Luc Besson often make great movies.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are levels of stupidity I have not even considered and that after nearly two decades of Fark!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, kid.  Grelod the Kind is already dead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The BF now has a boatload of badboy street cred causing all the other 14 y.o. boys in town to request 'Save some cooties for us.'
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for single FBI agents. The only way they can find someone to date them is to pretend that they are a 14 year old girl on the internet.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: I feel sorry for single FBI agents. The only way they can find someone to date them is to pretend that they are a 14 year old girl on the internet.


That's just not true.

Sometimes they can pretend to be a 14 year old boy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Kids aren't very intelligent these days, are they?


They never were, not in any days.
 
munko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the trick is to be you're own hit man.  and pay in cash.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like her ex dodged a bullet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
