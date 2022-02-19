 Skip to content
(Insider)   Hell hath no fury like that of a junior high school girl scorned   (insider.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No shiat
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, how black was she? farking Naziism, right here, right now.  It's happening.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The girl that set her up must have some broke ass parents. Apparently not worth suing.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


ABC article.
 
mentula
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
despite the jokey OP (welcome to Fark, yeh i know) i see no scorning in there and the plaintiff seems to have a legitimate gripe.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


Girl was arrested and spent 11 days in juvenile lockup after someone else sent online threats while impersonating her on Instagram. Girl's parents are now suing the school for not responding to reports of cyberbullying, of which this appeared to be the culmination. And also suing Instagram.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


Did you right click and choose "View source code"?

Lots of times that gets me the rest of a story hidden behind the static animation covering it up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does Renaissance Charter Schools have private prison counterparts under the same corporate umbrella?  They should.  As a business plan match, it would be like marrying your twin sister -- awkward but expensive in working out the ongoing legal challenges.  Matt Gaetz is always looking for interesting investments.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


It opened on my ublock origin + noscript install on FF.

Long story short, 13 year old girl was arrested for basically making terroristic threats online and detained in juvenile incarceration for eleven days until the investigation determined that a 12 year old classmate had essentially performed identity theft, making online account masquerading as the 13 year old and making all of those threats including towards her own real account, then reporting the threats to the authorities.

The 13 year old is now suing because the police farked up and locked up a child who's demonstrably innocent and herself a victim.

In my humble opinion, the 12 year old should now face all charges that the 13 year old would have, and the additional charges for false accusations, false police reports, identity theft, etc.  As a minor these charges won't linger past adulthood but she should have the absolute hell scared out of her until then.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


Girl sets up a few Instagram accounts pretending to be another. Uses them to talk trash about people, threatens to bomb the school. Innocent girl spends 11 days in juvenile detention before authorities realize that junior high girls are sometimes malicious and dishonest, and that they can check IP addresses to learn who really had the accounts.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Southpark - Don't Fuck With Wendy
Youtube ahg3lwjrRtA
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


Scrolling down worked for me.

---

The story has no information as to why Instagram was sued. Yes, they could check the IP, if the police asked them to, and they had a court order. If noone asked them, why should they?

Maybe the mother did. But Instagram isn't their ISP, so.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.


... It's stupidly easy to differentiate between one ID and another in the same IP access point. Connected devices all have something called a MAC address. It's basically as unique as a fingerprint, and has to be. Otherwise any given router would have no idea which connected device to send the data to.

Even the most entry-level IT professional would understand this principle, you'd have to know it to get the most basic credentials in IT.

That the police, instagram, and a school couldn't accomplish it inside of a week isn't incompetence, it's just disinterest.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?

Scrolling down worked for me.

---

The story has no information as to why Instagram was sued. Yes, they could check the IP, if the police asked them to, and they had a court order. If noone asked them, why should they?

Maybe the mother did. But Instagram isn't their ISP, so.



It sounds like they have not consulted a technical expert for this case yet, or they have (or at least know that the tech side of their claims are a little vague at best) and are hoping to include IG because they have deeper pockets than the school department and might be more willing to just pay this away.
 
Canabian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.


Fake news, computers don't have fingers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


I clicked article and got right in.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: New Rising Sun: "The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.

... It's stupidly easy to differentiate between one ID and another in the same IP access point. Connected devices all have something called a MAC address. It's basically as unique as a fingerprint, and has to be. Otherwise any given router would have no idea which connected device to send the data to.

Even the most entry-level IT professional would understand this principle, you'd have to know it to get the most basic credentials in IT.

That the police, instagram, and a school couldn't accomplish it inside of a week isn't incompetence, it's just disinterest.


Yes, that's what I meant by "unique identifier" for everyone not familiar with the term.  The problem probably is that a school doesn't keep those logs any longer than whatever their routers defaults are.  In my area, school IT at the individual school level is just some teacher that got stuck with the job because they like computers.  No one is "credentialed".
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing on the planet meaner than junior high and middle school girls.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?

I clicked article and got right in.


I didn't at first. But then I noticed the Dismiss link at the bottom while I went back a second time. Thanks anyway.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since she's 13, she should use Rentahitman.com, to take out the girl who framed her.

/and reset the youngest person wanting to hire a hitperson record set in the next thread
 
gaspode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun: No one is "credentialed".

And yet they are still responsible. Mistake there on their part.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Naziism, right here, right now. It's happening.


Cant be. Nazis had a Russian front and we dont ha......wait a dang minute.......By George you are right!
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The kid that did it needs to be expelled and put in one of those schools every district has, where the disciplinary problems are warehoused, until the parents move.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: New Rising Sun: "The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.

... It's stupidly easy to differentiate between one ID and another in the same IP access point. Connected devices all have something called a MAC address. It's basically as unique as a fingerprint, and has to be. Otherwise any given router would have no idea which connected device to send the data to.

Even the most entry-level IT professional would understand this principle, you'd have to know it to get the most basic credentials in IT.

That the police, instagram, and a school couldn't accomplish it inside of a week isn't incompetence, it's just disinterest.


Thar being said, I have discovered newer phones can have a randomized MAC, which I found out after whitelisting my router and my phone didn't automatically reconnect. So every time the phone connects to a network it can have a new MAC. I have a Note 20 Ultra fyi.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: New Rising Sun: "The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.

... It's stupidly easy to differentiate between one ID and another in the same IP access point. Connected devices all have something called a MAC address. It's basically as unique as a fingerprint, and has to be. Otherwise any given router would have no idea which connected device to send the data to.

Even the most entry-level IT professional would understand this principle, you'd have to know it to get the most basic credentials in IT.

That the police, instagram, and a school couldn't accomplish it inside of a week isn't incompetence, it's just disinterest.


MAC address information doesn't leave the L2 segment if the software on the device doesn't make a point of logging it and if the LAN to which it's attached doesn't have some sort of logging or control plane system that performs logging.

Plus, there's no guarantee that a student would use their school network or school-issue device to perform the act.

I can see why it might take several days to get a response from the forums upon which the threats were posted, law enforcement needs to know how to make the request (and possibly they may not know in advance) and they need to provide justification for why this information needs to be provided.  They might well have had to amend their request depending on how it was originally made if they were insufficient in their justification.

What I don't get is why law enforcement felt a need to hold the child in juvenile incarceration, that seems extraordinarly harsh when there are things like GPS ankle bracelets if some kind of house arrest under the supervision of parents would suffice, even if it required daily check-ins.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mentula: despite the jokey OP (welcome to Fark, yeh i know) i see no scorning in there and the plaintiff seems to have a legitimate gripe.


I thought subby was referring to the other girl who set up the fake accounts.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: W_Scarlet: New Rising Sun: "The unique and singular internet fingerprint known as the ' IP address ' is easily determined by any professional investigator, and in fact, belonged to a different device" than the device Nia used, the lawsuit said.

IPs are unique but they don't typically permanently "belong" to devices at the end-user level.  You'd need to have logs from the originating network associating the device's unique identifier with that IP at a certain time.  Not impossible, but I'd imagine something like a grade school isn't rocking the greatest IT, so if the other student was connecting to the school wifi to send this stuff and the school doesn't keep logs around for very long, that might not be as easily accomplished as that statement sounds.

... It's stupidly easy to differentiate between one ID and another in the same IP access point. Connected devices all have something called a MAC address. It's basically as unique as a fingerprint, and has to be. Otherwise any given router would have no idea which connected device to send the data to.

Even the most entry-level IT professional would understand this principle, you'd have to know it to get the most basic credentials in IT.

That the police, instagram, and a school couldn't accomplish it inside of a week isn't incompetence, it's just disinterest.

Thar being said, I have discovered newer phones can have a randomized MAC, which I found out after whitelisting my router and my phone didn't automatically reconnect. So every time the phone connects to a network it can have a new MAC. I have a Note 20 Ultra fyi.


You can change that for a given SSID you know.  It doesn't have to always be random.

The bigger headache is that since Android 11 or so, Google requires preinstalled certs in order to use WPA2/3 Enterprise for username/pass authentication instead of just preshared key auth.  This requires the org to export a root cert which then has to be somehow imported into the phone.  Annoying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirForceVet: Insider seems to have a hard pay wall.

Could someone copy & paste the text or find a useable link to this story?


Short summary:

Some other student made a fake Instagram account pretending to be this girl, and made threats against her school. Police arrested her and held her in juvenile detention for about two weeks without ever once verifying that the account actually belonged to her and that the threats came from her.
 
