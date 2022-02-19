 Skip to content
(NPR)   Someone could be tracking you via AirTag right now. RIGHT NOW   (npr.org) divider line
51
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AirGuard for Android is your friend.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then they are as bored as I am.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New from Apple iSex

Ever wake up to rumpled sheets but alone and a haunted feeling you weren't alone earlier?
iSex can help you. Just access the friendly app and it will tell you when your giggly bit were up close and personal with the giggly bits of another iSexer. All you need is to implant one small microchip in a discrete location (and make sure you verify all partners as iSexers).  iSex is also great for contact tracing when you get the clap. iSex Premium can also let you rate partners and even check out their ratings before you invite someone home.

Testimonial: I use iSex Premium when I go out on the town. Just a little grinding while dancing and the iSex act sends an altert to my phone. Set up custom ring tones depending on how many stars your dance partner has. I set mine to vibrate when I catch a five star iSexer.


\ see what trying to quit drinking does to a brain
\\ it ain't pretty
\\\ but neither am I
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they want to be bored out of their skulls that much, fine.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Apple should stop turning on bluetooth every time you update iPhone software.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust me, you're not that interesting.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Trust me, you're not that interesting.


The best security always comes from obscurity.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: AirGuard for Android is your friend.


Been using it for a while now. Haven't actually tested it though so it could be like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need an AirTag to track something that doesn't move you need to stop eating paint chips.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: If they want to be bored out of their skulls that much, fine.


I'm certain many people would be excited to know I went to Winco, AND went to Lowe's with my wife this week.  However, they could only suspect she bought some Girl Scout cookies at Lowe's.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 2: Attach Airtag to nearby Train....
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell you're suppose to track and find your stolen air guitar?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never owned an Apple product in my life.  What now, subby?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, I'm at work, and soon I will go home. And there I will stay until Monday morning until I stumble back here. Rinse repeat.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now you can count all the times I visit your mother's house.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: AirGuard for Android is your friend.


Seems like Google would buy that up really quick and integrate it into the Android software.  Push it out as one of those "immediate security patch" updates that gets installed overnight for almost everyone.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working at home again since omicron hit, I haven't left the house in a week. The battery on the thing will die before I even give it anything to track.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought your phone alerted you if an airtag that's not registered to your phone is following you?  I guess it only works with Apple devices so you can track Android people.  I guess you can track Apple people with Find My notifications turned off to.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Alwysadydrmr: Trust me, you're not that interesting.

The best security always comes from obscurity.


Nope, people seek the obscure. They don't seek things standing right in front of them.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirTag user with not so good results.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not even once
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: I thought your phone alerted you if an airtag that's not registered to your phone is following you?  I guess it only works with Apple devices so you can track Android people.  I guess you can track Apple people with Find My notifications turned off to.


There is an Android app that you can download to scan for AirTags around you.  The problem is that you have to actually open the app and actively start the scan.  On iOS, the scanning is automatic.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These stories are all fake for tiktock. No one is tracking you, you're not that important or hot.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good farking luck with that. I bought one to keep track of my elderly mother and the damn thing fuu oh sent even register on my iPhone if I'm more than four feet from it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If the Airtag was up your ass, you'd know it.

/ not speaking from experience
 
blasterz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: AirGuard for Android is your friend.


Yup, now to go find folks' airtags and put them someplace incriminating. This game is gonna be a laugh riot.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.


You can kill him first.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No my love can't be stopped
By your restraining order
An Airtag by Apple makes the gulf
In between us seem so much shorter.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Security includes obscurity.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So when can people start to sue Apple for allowing such things to be used in crimes?  Akin to the Sandy Hook/Remington suit?

We had no idea people would primarily use this tracking product to track people.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bluetooth only has about a 25 foot range. Fat lot of good that's gonna do.

It'd be easier to just follow your victim home.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Trust me, you're not that interesting.


Good, then they won't be missed.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: These stories are all fake for tiktock. No one is tracking you, you're not that important or hot.


You may not be important, but to thieves, your new car sure is.

They track you to work or the grocery store. That gives them 10-15 minutes to steal it. They can tell when you have left home, and have time to break in.

The tags should be tied to a specific phone, but I guess Apple didn't care about security.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GalFisk: JudgeSmails: my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.

You can kill him first.


If she is letting him back in then there isn't much you can do.

If she wanted him to go away, she could get a restraining order and when he breaks it have him arrested.

/Leave the nuclear option for last.
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Good farking luck with that. I bought one to keep track of my elderly mother and the damn thing fuu oh sent even register on my iPhone if I'm more than four feet from it.


That's how they work. They need to be in range of another apple device connected to a wireless network. If your grandma and her neighbors don't have any (not unlikely for old folks) then it doesn't have anything to connect through until you and your iPhone come by.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spleef420: Bluetooth only has about a 25 foot range. Fat lot of good that's gonna do.

It'd be easier to just follow your victim home.


Not sure if serious, but: the Airtag talks to any nearby iPhone, which uses its own GPS to obtain a position and then forwards a report to the Airtag owner.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spleef420: Bluetooth only has about a 25 foot range. Fat lot of good that's gonna do.

It'd be easier to just follow your victim home.


why when your victim will probably pass within 25 feet of ten other people with iPhones to then enter their apartment building where they live next to other people with iphones.

Apple has basically built the cellphone spying network Batman built in The Dark Knight
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.


If you find another tag, attach it to a police car. Cop might want to know why some dude is following him. At least he loses the tag.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: These stories are all fake for tiktock. No one is tracking you, you're not that important or hot.


hmmm, I will let the student of mine know that, and the officer who wrote the report when they found the tag in her trunk.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL! Go for it. Wife and I both work from home. You're gonna waste money on an airtag that basically never moves, except for a little while on curbside grocery day. Great investment.
 
blasterz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spleef420: Bluetooth only has about a 25 foot range. Fat lot of good that's gonna do.

It'd be easier to just follow your victim home.


If the victim's got an iPhone, it'll helpfully keep transmitting the airtag's location to Apple's servers without letting them know. As will any other Apple device with Bluetooth enabled that senses it along the way. Apple has effectively turned all of their devices into a massive distributed surveillance network.

Pretty much the only fix for this is for Apple to discontinue the program, rendering the devices useless except within the 25 foot range you mentioned.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GalFisk: JudgeSmails: my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.

You can kill him first.


you're not wrong but that's not going to happen.
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GalFisk: JudgeSmails: my sister and i have a life long friend that has an abusive partner.  He put and airtag in her car and another one in her laptop bag.    He's a farking menace and we've tried repeatedly to help her--with no results.  She went to the apple store and brought all of her electronics in and the women that helped her said they're seeing more of these daily.  Carol,her real name let him come back. He's going to kill her and there is nothing more we can do,it's a nightmare.

You can kill him first.


Real life isn't a Dixie Chicks song.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What you can do if you are being maliciously tracked?
Buy a Gun.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This human shaped indentation on my sectional couch says there's no need to bring Air Tags into it when tracking me down.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No they can't because I refuse to have any Apple products in my home.
 
lithven
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TIL stalking doesn't exist because Farkers just stay home all the time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lithven: TIL stalking doesn't exist because Farkers just stay home all the time.


While simultaneously consulting for defense contractors as a side job from their structural engineering work they got after retiring from their work as "operators" for one of the intelligence services.
All while having excellent credit scores.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: abhorrent1: These stories are all fake for tiktock. No one is tracking you, you're not that important or hot.

hmmm, I will let the student of mine know that, and the officer who wrote the report when they found the tag in her trunk.


Yes. Please let her know she should should stop making things up and wasting police resources for attention on line.
 
