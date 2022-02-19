 Skip to content
(Metro)   The name's Unicorn Sparkles, Marie Unicorn Sparkles *backs away slowly*   (metro.co.uk) divider line
940 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they related?

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last year I wanted a playstation 5 for xmas. The SO said that was like wishing for a unicorn...I said a unicorn would be fine. So he got me one.
I put it on the laser cutter.
"Do you expect me to talk Mister Optik?" "No, Misterfluffysparkletail" I expect you to die."
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Are they related?

Now her, I don't doubt her commitment to Sparkle Motion
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MDMA is a helluva drug.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness is not to be encouraged.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice. I hope it works out for her, and if she needs to get a job, it won't hinder her.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, as long as she aint hurting anybody else, she can call her self anything. Even an ass master
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daer21
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, as long as she aint hurting anybody else, she can call her self anything. Even an ass master


Ass master isn't a name, it's a title to be earned.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If she has a kid, name them: Fae, Sprinkle, Gold, Chrome, Christmas Tree, Disco Ball, Shiny And, Pegasus...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Daer21: Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, as long as she aint hurting anybody else, she can call her self anything. Even an ass master

Ass master isn't a name, it's a title to be earned.


Sho'nuff
 
zbtop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]


So...do they just collect and repackage Unicorn feces...or do they like mash up the Unicorns like ground sausage? I'm unclear how this works.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet she farks like crazy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did it sparkle with the List Committee?
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jtown: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]


As a cashier, the first time I saw Unicorn Ice Cream, I jokingly said that I hoped it actually had real unicorn in it.

Then I saw the disclaimer that it does not contain unicorn.

The dad agreed that's a rotten trick.

Now, Spice Cream is a different kettle of fish entirely.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA " you look like a unicorn" is a nice way to say you look like a horse?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: jtown: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]

As a cashier, the first time I saw Unicorn Ice Cream, I jokingly said that I hoped it actually had real unicorn in it.

Then I saw the disclaimer that it does not contain unicorn.

The dad agreed that's a rotten trick.

Now, Spice Cream is a different kettle of fish entirely.


Also disappointing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do not even try.
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BorisSimon: FTA " you look like a unicorn" is a nice way to say you look like a horse?


Like a horny horse.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know a woman who, when divorced her rigid, pedantic, abusive spouse changed her name to

"Victoria Joy Singing",

which suits her
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a depressed angry person, I know damn well wishing for all to be ok and change my hair color isn't going to fix it, but hey I guess if it works for you.
 
gwenners
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good on Ms Sparkles. If it makes her joyful and doesn't harm anyone, then that's all that matters.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snort: Mental illness is not to be encouraged.


Even on a slow news day?
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a couple of reasons for changing my name: I wanted to be an actor and no two actors can have the same name, and if a name is too close to another actor's name, the Guilds may require the newer actor to  change in order to be listed. Also, there was an inheritance from a step-grandfather who'd had no children and wanted the surname to continue. My Father had died and, after discovering there was no problem with the Navy, I did.

I went to the County Courthouse, explained to the Information Clerk what I wanted to do. She pulled a book from under the counter ("How to Change Your Name - California Edition #17 by David Ventura Loeb, $14.95") and sold it to me. Basically, all I had to do was do what any new bride does: start at the DMV and ask for a Name Change Form, fill it out and follow the instructions in the book from there. I still have the book. Had I gone to Court, it could have cost thousands of dollars, but California Law seems to be set up to accommodate wanna be actors and new brides. It was easy and cheap. This was in 1980. I've never had a problem and I didn't have to change my SS#. I changed it again when I married Hubby. Again, no problems. The only prohibition is that you cannot use the name to defraud and must use the name exclusively. Again, no prolemas.

And, yes, my new name does give joy. The hardest part was waking in the morning and practicing answering to the new name. Had a few friends lost who thought it too odd both times. Their problems, not mine.

The first time I thought my Baptismal name did not go well with my new surname, so I borrowed a "Name Your Baby Book" from the library and found one I thought went well with my new Germanic surname. This last time was just a joining of two surnames.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I once had a co-worker named Azure Cloud. We joked he was secretly a My Little Pony.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
berylman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And if you knew nothing about him you would think someone with the name Louis DeJoy was a delightful childrens' show host instead of a completely corrupt mofo
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Harms no one.  Good for her.

Also, the Metro so now I doubt unicorns exist...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rule #1* is in effect.

*"Don't go to bed with someone who has more mental health issues than you.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: Do not even try.
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lurk Who's Talking: This last time was just a joining of two surnames.

but does it sparkle?!
j/k, CSB :)
i love that this woman is trying to combat depression w/o drugs.  i don't know enough about it, to know if anti-depressants are always best or necessary, but she can fall back on those if this doesn't work forever.  it makes sense to me that some people just need to plant their freak flag a smidge further out than most, to feel authentic.  anyway a puffy horn tiara is way less cumbersome than a full on fursuit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everybody's gotta be extra these days.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why not Titty Sprinkles?
 
