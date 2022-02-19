 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   You don't have to go homeless, but you can't stay here   (gothamist.com) divider line
14 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess Homeless Hank will need to go somewhere else.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of money to be made in NYC by not solving the homelessness problem. Just keep kicking the can around from the MTA to cops to lawyers to facilities to social workers and back around to the MTA.

Institutionalize them? Hell no. There's more people gettin' paid if Off-His-Meds Otto is popping a squat in the middle of Chinatown and randomly throwing people in front of trains.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard on the news this morning that the homeless can be sent to jail for not complying. My first thought was "so they get free food, shelter and medical help?"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plenty of empty sky scraper homes in china.  And jobs.  Have a work program where we send the homeless there to the ghost cities, and they get work and a job.  The widgets get made, the homeless have homes and a job, and the empty homes get used up.  If we aren't gonna use the ghost cities to house refugees, we gotta do something with them.

Win - Win - Win.
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"no more doing barbecues on the subway system"

Wait this was an option before now??

Man I did not take proper advantage last time I visited SF. Riding back to the airport in style  sharing burgers abd dogs with my new strap hanging friends!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
enforce rules against lying down, sleeping, or outstretching, spitting...

Big spitters, the homeless?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

damageddude: I heard on the news this morning that the homeless can be sent to jail for not complying. My first thought was "so they get free food, shelter and medical help?"


Maybe its just a holding cell, that are shared with others, where they get nothing, can't lie down, and are kicked out in the morning.
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Plenty of empty sky scraper homes in china.  And jobs.  Have a work program where we send the homeless there to the ghost cities, and they get work and a job.  The widgets get made, the homeless have homes and a job, and the empty homes get used up.  If we aren't gonna use the ghost cities to house refugees, we gotta do something with them.

Win - Win - Win.


Plenty of empty buildings in NYC. Why send people to China when you can do the same thing where they already live?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm sure this will work.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

damageddude: I heard on the news this morning that the homeless can be sent to jail for not complying. My first thought was "so they get free food, shelter and medical help?"


They don't go to the jail where middle-class white folks go.
They go to the bad jail where it is better to live on the street and eat trash.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Homelessness is something I struggle to understand.

I feel strongly that poverty is not a crime.

I also feel people need to be held accountable for their behavior and actions.

Setting fires and catching the open spaces here on fire is a problem.  So is being outside and being cold.

We built tiny homes, but the homeless don't want to agree to the terms requiring substance abuse treatment if you have a substance abuse problem.

The fact that the shelters are unsafe is unacceptable.

I don't know what to do or think.

I want to understand and help.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The new mayor, it seems, is all about keeping the rich happy. "Get the poors back to work! Hide the homeless! Beatings will continue until morale improves!"

Good luck with that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
490 beds, just waiting.

To serve the estimated 80,000 homeless in NYC.  Maybe they can sell lottery tickets to the homeless to see who wins a bed.
 
