(Electrek)   Tunnel under Miami due to flood immediately after completion
63
•       •       •

63 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wil double as an aquarium  attraction  during hurricane  season
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....it's a subway system without the whole train thing? Seems legit.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...


The tube shape is because if one's engaging in a bore as the techinque to make the hole, round drill tooling seems to work best.  Plus the tube shape once reinforced is the strongest shape.

Rolling stock was designed for the holes cut into the ground for mass transit systems, not the other way around.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


I would be more worried about this one.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muskrat is going to be the next celebrity asswipe to become a Florida Man, isn't he?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...

The tube shape is because if one's engaging in a bore as the techinque to make the hole, round drill tooling seems to work best.  Plus the tube shape once reinforced is the strongest shape.

Rolling stock was designed for the holes cut into the ground for mass transit systems, not the other way around.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: So....it's a subway system without the whole train thing? Seems legit.


It'll only work with vehicles that drive autonomously.

Otherwise people will try this:

What If I Want To Go Upside Down In A Tunnel? - Top Gear - Series 14 Ep 4 Highlight - BBC Two
Youtube -TbpgZ2Dt0A
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.


Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.


It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.


You might want to take a look at the entrance ramps there before threadcrapping.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the tunnel recalls start.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a button so we can laugh react articles plz
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a b horror movie in the making. After hurricane Chip a mad scientist release electric eels into the Tesla tunnel.
/Name it Fried Florida Man
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunnel under Miami due to flood..

So the flood caused the tunnel?

/technically possible I guess
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw, it's not for you. It's more of a Titusville idea."
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: It wil double as an aquarium  attraction  during hurricane  season


I've seen building lobbies double as aquariums during hurricane season in Miami.

As in "please step over that swimming fish, confused UPS guy"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.


So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami is done for, NYC will have to do some Dutch style massive engineering as well...and I think the sea level is going to rise a lot faster than they think.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Wait until the tunnel recalls start.


Don't worry, they can fix the leaks using over-the-air updates!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.


I know you hate Musk but you should also see that part where his company lands 70 meter tall, 1 million pound rockets on a barge in the middle of the ocean.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Elon adequately considered Miami's geology?  From Wiki:

"As a result of the [Biscayne] Aquifer, it is not possible to dig more than 15 to 20 ft (5 to 6 m) beneath the city without hitting water, which impedes underground construction, though some underground parking garages exist. For this reason, the mass transit systems in and around Miami are elevated or at-grade."

I know there are ways of waterproofing tunnels in water saturated ground, but it seems like there are better ways of accomplishing the goal than a tunnel.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.


Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...


Yeah, I have a few thoughts along your lines...

What Musk has that's valuable here, is the tunnel boring technology itself. They've built machines that can build relatively small tunnels, but very fast, and - most importantly - very cheaply. That's a real good thing, which could be very useful in a lot of places and in a lot of different ways. I know they could potentially be of particular value for his Mars ambitions, but we could use the ability to quickly and cheaply build tunnels like that here on Earth in a lot of places.

Insisting on having cars driving through them though, that's a little murkier. On the one hand, I could see it meaning said tunnels could be integrated more easily with the roadway system. People don't need to get out of their cars to use a theoretical tunnel network if they can just drive their car into it, and drive out again wherever they need to.

But on the other hand, in real world terms, I think if you're putting some form of trains in those tunnels instead you're going to be able to move a lot more people. Which means you'll need fewer tunnels, but then you're talking foot traffic into and out of the tunnels. Which would be good for a future with a lot more public transport and walking in it, with tons of personal vehicles you'll need a lot of parking lots to service the tunnel network. A future with a lot more foot traffic and public transport like you see in other countries around the world would not be a bad thing - there's environmental, economic, and public health benefits to be gained by that.

I just don't see it as a likely thing here in the US. Not for a while. Fully autonomous vehicles probably won't change that too much either, here. We'll just insist on vast fleets of them even if we subscribe to an on-demand service rather than own one in the driveway. But a LOT of us are gonna insist on owning one, of our own, in our driveway. So the future of transport in the US is probably going to involve lots of automobiles, and running cars through these tunnels - rather than higher capacity train systems - might not be all that crazy. Probably going to need to dig a shiatload more of 'em, though.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: Miami is done for, NYC will have to do some Dutch style massive engineering as well...and I think the sea level is going to rise a lot faster than they think.


Miami is doing more on this than NYC
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...

Yeah, I have a few thoughts along your lines...

What Musk has that's valuable here, is the tunnel boring technology itself. They've built machines that can build relatively small tunnels, but very fast, and - most importantly - very cheaply. That's a real good thing, which could be very useful in a lot of places and in a lot of different ways. I know they could potentially be of particular value for his Mars ambitions, but we could use the ability to quickly and cheaply build tunnels like that here on Earth in a lot of places.

Insisting on having cars driving through them though, that's a little murkier. On the one hand, I could see it meaning said tunnels could be integrated more easily with the roadway system. People don't need to get out of their cars to use a theoretical tunnel network if they can just drive their car into it, and drive out again wherever they need to.

But on the other hand, in real world terms, I think if you're putting some form of trains in those tunnels instead you're going to be able to move a lot more people. Which means you'll need fewer tunnels, but then you're talking foot traffic into and out of the tunnels. Which would be good for a future with a lot more public transport and walking in it, with tons of personal vehicles you'll need a lot of parking lots to service the tunnel network. A future with a lot more foot traffic and public transport like you see in other countries around the world would not be a bad thing - there's environmental, economic, and public health benefits to be gained by that.

I just don't see it as a likely thing here in the US. Not for a while. Fully autonomous vehicles probably won't change that too much either, here. We'll just insist on vast fleets of them even if we subscribe to an on-demand service rather than own one in the driveway. But a LOT of us are gonna insist on owning one, of our own, in our driveway. So the future of transport in the US is probably going to involve lots of automobiles, and running cars through these tunnels - rather than higher capacity train systems - might not be all that crazy. Probably going to need to dig a shiatload more of 'em, though.


Can you stop making well thought out knowledgeable statements? Ruins the hate brigade.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Has Elon adequately considered Miami's geology?  From Wiki:

"As a result of the [Biscayne] Aquifer, it is not possible to dig more than 15 to 20 ft (5 to 6 m) beneath the city without hitting water, which impedes underground construction, though some underground parking garages exist. For this reason, the mass transit systems in and around Miami are elevated or at-grade."

I know there are ways of waterproofing tunnels in water saturated ground, but it seems like there are better ways of accomplishing the goal than a tunnel.


Knowing Musk, he's going to throw money at the idea of water-filled tunnels.

Lower friction, faster speeds, sexier design

Part space-ship, part train, part submarine.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...


It's much worse than a taxi service.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna build that 200 mile long space ladder and then you will all see what a genius he truly is.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 BOR-ING!!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.


They are successful despite of him, not because of him. See "Edison, Thomas".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: So it's just an underground taxi service, no special high speed vehicle that specifically needs a tube shaped rail system...

Yeah, I have a few thoughts along your lines...

What Musk has that's valuable here, is the tunnel boring technology itself. They've built machines that can build relatively small tunnels, but very fast, and - most importantly - very cheaply. That's a real good thing, which could be very useful in a lot of places and in a lot of different ways. I know they could potentially be of particular value for his Mars ambitions, but we could use the ability to quickly and cheaply build tunnels like that here on Earth in a lot of places.

Insisting on having cars driving through them though, that's a little murkier. On the one hand, I could see it meaning said tunnels could be integrated more easily with the roadway system. People don't need to get out of their cars to use a theoretical tunnel network if they can just drive their car into it, and drive out again wherever they need to.

But on the other hand, in real world terms, I think if you're putting some form of trains in those tunnels instead you're going to be able to move a lot more people. Which means you'll need fewer tunnels, but then you're talking foot traffic into and out of the tunnels. Which would be good for a future with a lot more public transport and walking in it, with tons of personal vehicles you'll need a lot of parking lots to service the tunnel network. A future with a lot more foot traffic and public transport like you see in other countries around the world would not be a bad thing - there's environmental, economic, and public health benefits to be gained by that.

I just don't see it as a likely thing here in the US. Not for a while. Fully autonomous vehicles probably won't change that too much either, here. We'll just insist on vast fleets of them even if we subscribe to an on-demand service rather than own one in the driveway. But a LOT of us are gonna insist on owning one, of our own, in our driveway. So the future of transport in the US is probably going to involve lots of automobiles, and running cars through these tunnels - rather than higher capacity train systems - might not be all that crazy. Probably going to need to dig a shiatload more of 'em, though.


Their boring technology isn't revolutionary. It's not even competitive. Stop shilling for them like you've been handed a press release to read to us.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Coming soon: The Tesla self-driving* tube. A quick way to transport one person fairly quickly.

*Maybe next year, though
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: But on the other hand, in real world terms, I think if you're putting some form of trains in those tunnels instead you're going to be able to move a lot more people. Which means you'll need fewer tunnels, but then you're talking foot traffic into and out of the tunnels. Which would be good for a future with a lot more public transport and walking in it, with tons of personal vehicles you'll need a lot of parking lots to service the tunnel network. A future with a lot more foot traffic and public transport like you see in other countries around the world would not be a bad thing - there's environmental, economic, and public health benefits to be gained by that.


I suspect that without figuring out how to change mindsets, there's a pretty hard upper-bound on the use of mass-transit in places where urban density is comparatively low.  I readily admit that I only use mass transit infrequently.  Largely this is because my commute is not conducive to it, but it's also because when I've had to travel where it does work, it's generally a slow, fairly negative experience, even compared to fighting traffic congestion.  Between the extra time required because of all the stops and behaviors of some of the other riders, I do not look to mass transit as a means that I wish to use without a pretty good reason.

Not sure how it's set up now, but at one point in Boston there was a Silver Line bus service out of the airport, that ran in dedicated tunnels, with underground stops similar to subway stations.  My guess is the intent was to build it into a proper subway but either the funding ran out or ideas for what they wanted the transit line to do were not compatible with dedicated-rail rolling stock, so it was buses with overhead cables to power them when underground, then transitioning to regular roads further down the line if memory serves.

That sort of thing might well work in this case, mixed-use tunnels with both mass-transit vehicles and personal vehicles, but with strict controls governing access to the tunnel system to limit to what the system can sustain, and entirely automated operation of all vehicles during normal conditions to ensure that human beings can't crash or otherwise fark it up.  After all, a tunnel just serving buses on a timetable is sitting there unused when there aren't buses traversing that section, so allowing private vehicles to use the tunnel system, where the introduction of those vehicles doesn't lead to congestion or gridlock might well be ultimately more productive.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.


FWIW, he didn't "develop" Tesla, he bought it and drove out the original founders. (But not before suing them to name him as a "founder"so he could claim he made it.)

And while SpaceX's accomplishments are impressive af, they also had literally decades of engineering data from NASA to start with too. They've done an amazing job of refining the wheel but, despite some of their marketing language, they certainly didn't invent it.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZMugg: TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.

They are successful despite of him, not because of him. See "Edison, Thomas".


Nevertheless they are successful.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: And while SpaceX's accomplishments are impressive af, they also had literally decades of engineering data from NASA to start with too. They've done an amazing job of refining the wheel but, despite some of their marketing language, they certainly didn't invent it.


And how are those decades of engineering data from NASA doing when it comes to Orion/Constellation/SLS?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.


I think you might be misunderstanding those ramps on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. They were built for future expansion of the Bridge Tunnel.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And traffic can't drive onto them.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are we still wasting money on this stupid shiat?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: ZMugg: TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.

They are successful despite of him, not because of him. See "Edison, Thomas".

Nevertheless they are successful.


so that email mush wrote asking everyone to work over thanksgiving, or spacex would go bankrupt was forged?  Or the suit he's involved in where he bailed out his brother's solar city co with spacex govt money illegally isn't going to result In the largest judgement ever has no merit? 🤔
 
drxym
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe Elon can use his stupid ass cave rescue manned torpedos.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scumm: TWX: ZMugg: TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.

They are successful despite of him, not because of him. See "Edison, Thomas".

Nevertheless they are successful.

so that email mush wrote asking everyone to work over thanksgiving, or spacex would go bankrupt was forged?  Or the suit he's involved in where he bailed out his brother's solar city co with spacex govt money illegally isn't going to result In the largest judgement ever has no merit? 🤔


As I said, I don't find him personally likable.  What part of that is unclear?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: D_PaulAngel: And while SpaceX's accomplishments are impressive af, they also had literally decades of engineering data from NASA to start with too. They've done an amazing job of refining the wheel but, despite some of their marketing language, they certainly didn't invent it.

And how are those decades of engineering data from NASA doing when it comes to Orion/Constellation/SLS?


Is that the engineers fault or is that Congress turning it into a pork-barrel slush fund? I'm not going to denigrate SpaceX, but call me when they fly 3 people to the moon using a computer that my smart phone puts to shame.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scumm: TWX: ZMugg: TWX: Bslim: TWX: mehhhhhh: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

Nah, that was built by ACTUAL engineers, not a charlatan who thinks vinyl seats are luxurious and that he is the only non-pedo in the world.

It's funny how you think that Musk is actually sitting there doing engineering work.

So you a agree he's just a fraud and a charlatan.
Good.

Not really.

He seems to be good at putting successful companies together.  Difficult to call someone that has built the only successful private company to launch Astronauts to the space station or the only successful 100% electric mass-market auto company a fraud or charlatan.

I don't find him especially personally likable but I'm not going to pretend that his companies are failures.

They are successful despite of him, not because of him. See "Edison, Thomas".

Nevertheless they are successful.

so that email mush wrote asking everyone to work over thanksgiving, or spacex would go bankrupt was forged?  Or the suit he's involved in where he bailed out his brother's solar city co with spacex govt money illegally isn't going to result In the largest judgement ever has no merit? 🤔


I've yet to see any convincing argument that these companies are successful *because* a not *in spite of* his insipid and constant clowning. Because his sycophants don't seem to agree on whether he does any actual engineering, wh...wha what does he do there, exactly?
 
Fubegra
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that "Chicago" tag up there is a reference to the Deep Tunnel project (massive underground tunnels that are designed to be flooded, plus old quarries used as reservoirs). It isn't due to be completed until 2029, but large parts of the system are already operational.

Aside from its usual role in storms, it also was used to help drain the flooded freight tunnels in the 1992 Loop flood.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Route 66 goes there...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: I'm not going to denigrate SpaceX, but call me when they fly 3 people to the moon using a computer that my smart phone puts to shame.


But why?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thorpe: thehellisthis: [i.insider.com image 700x515]

I would be more worried about this one.

I think you might be misunderstanding those ramps on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. They were built for future expansion of the Bridge Tunnel.

[Fark user image image 850x441]

And traffic can't drive onto them.


Slightly confused, which ramps are you talking about?  Each bridge is two-lane one way traffic that converges at the tunnel into one lane each way until the new tunnels are built.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fubegra: I'm guessing that "Chicago" tag up there is a reference to the Deep Tunnel project (massive underground tunnels that are designed to be flooded, plus old quarries used as reservoirs). It isn't due to be completed until 2029, but large parts of the system are already operational.

Aside from its usual role in storms, it also was used to help drain the flooded freight tunnels in the 1992 Loop flood.


Interesting. Thanks for that.
 
