‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and none of those dangerous vaccines
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only used twice.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yeah, it still has all 4 stakes. Unless they just fell back into the case after someone stabbed their imagination with it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ive always wanted one of those.  Im jealous 😪
/Ebay has failed me so far
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's in each of the vials? I assume at least one vial of holy water, one looks like garlic, not sure what the brown granular stuff is or the pebbles.

The round vial with gun is probably for gun powder, and the ammo is kept in the round tin case.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not actually that uncommon; Unfortunately probably fake/replica.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably lube.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or someone's "Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough" kit....


/ We're looking at you Sister Mary
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to make a replica of one of these some day, I've always found them fascinating. Not sure if I'd play it straight or put some really silly stuff in it too. Or maybe just make everything Nerf and foam just for giggles.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wouldn't an actual vampire killing kit amount to a shovel, axe and torch?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably poppy seeds or small pebbles for you to sprinkle. The idea is that vampires are said to be compelled to count anything they see in a group. They'll be forced to tally up every single grain and will be far too occupied to tap at your window.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pebbles are likely for the counting myth some vampire stories feature - that if you throw out a bunch of small objects a vampire will be compelled to stop whatever it's doing and count them.  Not to the point they'll let you stake them or something, but in folklore people used it to keep them occupied so they could get away.  Peas, pebbles, embroidery beads in one case - whatever as long as it was small, similar objects and a lot of them
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heh - simu-post time
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Not actually that uncommon; Unfortunately probably fake/replica.


What is the difference between a fake vampire killing kit and a genuine vampire killing kit?
 
Rannuci
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, considering many of the "antique vampire hunting kits" on the market are just antique Catholic sick-call sets, it's wise to be skeptical.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, from what I've read and used to make an assumption: a stake doesn't actually kill a vampire. But sunlight, fire, and decapitation do. So, if you drive a stake through the vampire's heart to incapacitate it, then you can finish the kill any number of ways, then take the stake back.

So you could be sadistic and just leave the stake in the vampire to let it suffer until someone removes the stake.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In other words:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dirt from holy ground, iirc.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best Scene from the X-Files(Bad Blood Episode) Mulder beats a vampire with Sunflower Seeds!
Youtube p3uAM9MpXLM
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you're gonna stab a poor vampire with a wooden stake, set fire to said vampire and after everything burns you're gonna grub through the muck and ash to find a burnt vampire killing stake. Let it go, man, let it go. You can always carve another one.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would have liked to "pull into Buffy's garage" if you know what I mean and I think you do.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I assumed Buffy's garage sale would include:

- Clothes Willow made Buffy swear she'd never show anyone again
- JNCOS by the box
- Skeevy letters from Joss Whedon

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Apparently there was an episode where Willow was a hardcore New Radicals groupie
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I was thinking of those Catholic sick call packs, too.  But the dagger and the pistol are not usually included in the priest's visiting kit.

/...usually.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

So, Sesame Street was honest vampire lore? Woah.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Listen, if that vampire is not only gonna follow me, but also move in next door to me and play loud music all night long, and then park too close to my car, then I will definitely did for the remaining embers of my wooden stake.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Deep Thoughts with Van Helsing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1990's ebay special. Every goth I knew in high school had one.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i thought that was demons!

Fark user imageView Full Size

nice to know that some of these ancient terrors are so easily distracted
if you throw a small handful of Legos, you get that extra layer of protection, like stop-strips
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ok, pal, ok. Jeeez, If I knew you felt that strongly about it, I wouldn't have said anything. Don't take it out on me, I'm just a lowly Renfield. Spiders are my meat. Fat, juicy spiders. Got any?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fake or not, still kind of cool. I'd pick it up for the right price
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

i thought that was demons!

[Fark user image image 278x298]
nice to know that some of these ancient terrors are so easily distracted
if you throw a small handful of Legos, you get that extra layer of protection, like stop-strips


Aren't there international war crime laws against using Legos like that?

I vaguely remember reading a short story about a vampire who came up with an estimation scheme in order to get around the counting thing.  It was a minor plot point, but I was amused.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Actual Holy Water and consecrated Hosts?
 
