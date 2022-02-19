 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   In 1941, 120,000 American citizens were imprisoned for the crime of having Japanese ancestry, an event few remember. Now one of the prison camps is about to be designated a National Historic site - Oh My   (axios.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool, World War II, Japanese American internment, United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, survivors recall of Amache, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, constant presence of armed guards, forced removal  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 12:24 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't project your ignorance on the rest of us, submitter.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just found out.....did you guys know that "Titanic" isn't just a movie, but a real thing that actually happened, for realz?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


To be fair, that was 80 years ago. "Few remember" is probably correct; "few know about" would be clearly wrong.

/not submitter
//just pedantmitter
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


Because we had a president for four years who was exactly the same. If it was new to him, it must be new to everyone, because he's a stable genius.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?

Because we had a president for four years who was exactly the same. If it was new to him, it must be new to everyone, because he's a stable genius.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You farkin' deserve this.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


"Kids these days" did not invent short historical memory.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a step in the right direction. Well done. We as a nation need to acknowledge our mistakes as well as our triumphs.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article is somewhat over the top, repeatedly calling some of the people mentioned "survivors." Seriously, it wasn't a goddamned death camp.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It will be if Utah's Mike Lee removes his objection to it. Ass.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: It will be if Utah's Mike Lee removes his objection to it. Ass.


Oh, he did. Good.

He's still an ass.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


To be fair, it is far less known about or discussed than the holocaust, because America's white-washed it out of schools in many areas. I only know about it because of family and independent learning; it was not at all mentioned in curriculums where I went to school at all, and I'm sure that experience is not unique to me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: The article is somewhat over the top, repeatedly calling some of the people mentioned "survivors." Seriously, it wasn't a goddamned death camp.


No human should be imprisoned because of where they come from. And we are absolutely still doing that shiat. Now it's Latin Americans and not Japanese Americans.
 
TrimBandit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: Don't project your ignorance on the rest of us, submitter.


There is a difference between remembering and being aware of. Most people old enough to remember this are dead.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Considering George Takei didn't time there, I'm sure he's Very happy it's finally being recognized officially.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even Batman was in on it...
Racist language & assholish racism included
 
nobody11155
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They were Japanese citizens subject to the order.  Why tell the truth when you can make a Fark headline?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scrumpox: Even Batman was in on it...
Racist language & assholish racism included


"...since the wise government rounded up all the shifty eyed japs..."

Didn't have to wait long for it to appear as advertised
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harlee: The article is somewhat over the top, repeatedly calling some of the people mentioned "survivors." Seriously, it wasn't a goddamned death camp.


From the article:

"[W]e were forced from our homes, tagged like animals, and sent to the desolate prairie of southeast Colorado, where we lived in trauma, with a constant presence of armed guards, barbed wire, and suffering too large to describe in one correspondence,"

I'm sorry, but I don't think it went "over the top" enough.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

incendi: scrumpox: Even Batman was in on it...
Racist language & assholish racism included

"...since the wise government rounded up all the shifty eyed japs..."

Didn't have to wait long for it to appear as advertised


It was absolutely jaw-dropping when I first saw it and it stuck hard in my head for the last 8 years or so.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, plenty of fascists remember.
 
Gough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: The article is somewhat over the top, repeatedly calling some of the people mentioned "survivors." Seriously, it wasn't a goddamned death camp.


Considering that a lot of the people who where held there around 80 years ago have died, "survivor" seems an appropriate word.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


Also an event few remember, around the same time millions of Americans guilty only of being born male were pulled from their homes, sent across the world, and made to fight other men to their death.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "An event few remember", Subby?

Speak for yourself.

Why is the internet full of kids who think that just because something is new to them, it's not widely known?


If I had never left the Midwest, this would have had little effect on me.  We read about it in history class.

Having lived on the west coast for 30 years, one of my friend's grandparents were imprisoned in the camps.  He's matter of fact about it, but yikes.

So yeah, there are people whose lives have been touched by it, and those whose haven't.

/CSB
 
capacc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
During Coast Guard boot camp we were taken to one of the camps for gunnery practice. They had a shooting range there, the buildings were still up, the camp looked as if they had all just left.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nobody11155: They were Japanese citizens subject to the order.  Why tell the truth when you can make a Fark headline?


"it was the policy of the U.S. government that people of Japanese descent, including U.S. citizens, would be incarcerated in isolated camps."

Not that you really give a damn one way or another. It must be very lonely being that cold hearted.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering George Takei didn't time there, I'm sure he's Very happy it's finally being recognized officially.
[Fark user image image 200x200]


Takei's family was imprisoned in Arkansas and California:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: nobody11155: They were Japanese citizens subject to the order.  Why tell the truth when you can make a Fark headline?

"it was the policy of the U.S. government that people of Japanese descent, including U.S. citizens, would be incarcerated in isolated camps."

Not that you really give a damn one way or another. It must be very lonely being that cold hearted.


Trolling for attention, and you gave them their reward
 
Gaboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can someone explain the difference between this and confederate monuments? I mean, please tell me why confederate monument = "OH MY GOD, GET RID OF IT!! BAD! BAD!" but Japanese prison camps being made national historic sites= "Oh wow, it's about time we acknowledge the bad side of history! Why don't we ever do that?"

/ready to get bashed for being a racist, when quite frankly I have no love for the confederacy
//just saying, if you're going to whitewash history, might as well do it to all of history
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.