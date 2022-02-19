 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Ding dong. Who's there? MURDER KITTY   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
37
    More: Caturday, White-tailed deer, Jaguar, mountain lion, Colorado municipalities, Felidae, Leopard, Big cat, Vail homeowner's Ring camera  
1781 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 11:11 AM (1 hour ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a dolphin, lady."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never murdered anyone but god knows I've wanted to!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I have never murdered anyone but god knows I've wanted to!


User name checks out to a horrifying degree.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dueling caturdays?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you build your house in a mountain lion habitat, is it really news that a mountain lion walks by?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: If you build your house in a mountain lion habitat, is it really news that a mountain lion walks by?


Well, it's Cougar Point. They were hoping for a different kitty.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wouldn't that be "giant asshole"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(ding dong)  Welcome Wagon!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(ding dong)  Avon Calling!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(ding dong)  Trick or Treat for UNICEF!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good evening sir do you have any spare cats or small dogs you don't need anymore?"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure to keep an eye on children and dogs when they are outside. While your scramble in vain to stop the murder kitty. Actually most mountain lions can be scared off easily, but we had one in the hills nearby that grabbed a 5 year old hiker by the backpack and tried to drag him off. Parental unit scared it off by punching it in the face. Pretty frightening.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I have never murdered anyone but god knows I've wanted to!


Yup.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Candy-gram"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's even a song about it...

Bobcat Goldthwait with Matt Nathanson - 'Murder Cat vs. Bobcat' - Wits
Youtube rhn6M2o_9HY
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 850x636]


that's messi. she is a puma
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looked like someone came outside with a cellphone to get some footage. They shut that door real fast when they saw the cougar coming at them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 850x636]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had an equally terrifying experience caught on a security camera!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


That huge booooshy tail nearly knocked over that water bowl.

/ Texas Ringtail cat if you're curious
 
Jclark666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's cool, but... mountain lions can't roar.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jclark666: That's cool, but... mountain lions can't roar.


Ever see one step on a LEGO? They sure can.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Make sure to keep an eye on children and dogs when they are outside. While your scramble in vain to stop the murder kitty. Actually most mountain lions can be scared off easily, but we had one in the hills nearby that grabbed a 5 year old hiker by the backpack and tried to drag him off. Parental unit scared it off by punching it in the face. Pretty frightening.


I've seen parental units up close.  They really can be terrifying.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey man, it's Dave.  I got the stuff.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, kitty!  That's a bad kitty!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Whaddya mean you don't have tuna?"
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Make sure to keep an eye on children and dogs when they are outside. While your scramble in vain to stop the murder kitty. Actually most mountain lions can be scared off easily, but we had one in the hills nearby that grabbed a 5 year old hiker by the backpack and tried to drag him off. Parental unit scared it off by punching it in the face. Pretty frightening.


No kidding.  Just grabbing a snack and some crazy biatch punches me in the face.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All kitties are murder kitties given the opportunity and the right sized prey.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cougars have a territory of 100 to 120 acres and they defend it.

The majority of the ones that come near people are young ones who have been driven down from the high country by a bigger/more mature cat.

farkitallletitend: Make sure to keep an eye on children and dogs when they are outside. While your scramble in vain to stop the murder kitty. Actually most mountain lions can be scared off easily, but we had one in the hills nearby that grabbed a 5 year old hiker by the backpack and tried to drag him off. Parental unit scared it off by punching it in the face. Pretty frightening.


That was probably an old cat who lost its territory.

When I lived on the mountain off-grid, there was an old guy who had an old cougar who started coming around, skinny as all get out.  He shot a deer, laid it out about fifteen feet from his RV for the old boy.
Every day that cat would show up about dusk, remove the carcass from under the duff and pine needles it covered its cache with, and dine.
He was a Native and could hunt deer year around but not pregnant does.
He kept that cougar alive for two more years.

He used to invite me over once or twice a week, I'd bring dinner and we would eat while watching him eat.


We drank and cried together when Cochise stopped coming down.
 
