The true cost of being single in today's economy.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel their pain.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it is the UK. fix your teeth and maybe you wouldn't be single.
in the US it is much, much, much cheaper being single.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


Sounds nice, until a comet comes 'round.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.

Sounds nice, until a comet comes 'round.


At the Fark Compound, we're hoping for a Giant Meteor and we all know damn well there's no spaceship behind it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chucknasty: it is the UK. fix your teeth and maybe you wouldn't be single.
in the US it is much, much, much cheaper being single.


Splitting bills down the middle makes being partnered and childless MUCH cheaper than living alone.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


https://www.talkovlaw.com/types-of-co-ownership-in-california/

Tenancy in Common, Joint Tenancy, etc. I'm not going to look up the legal precedent on giving away applesauce as an incentive for castration.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.


So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


When does the comet arrive master? The punch is ready.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here in Tel Aviv, there are a chain of small supermarkets geared towards singles. You can buy "single-sized" servings of fresh vegetables, toiletries, and many other things.

Take food and other perishable things. If you buy normal amounts, much of it will go to waste in a household of one. But if you do the math, the cost per 100g is a LOT more than if you buy normal, "family-sized" portions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who knew Kevin Smith was a prophet of the new living arrangement.

lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BS
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


Fight club in the basement?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thesharkman: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.


I just go for the "poor, starving, unwashed masses" lifestyle. That will go a long way when the landlord jacks up the rent by 25-30%.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


Speaking as a recipient of the Fark "merry x-mas" email chain for something like 15 years now, I would shoot myself in the face before spending even five minutes around you cheese eating fart factories.

Now, where did I leave my bowl of baked beans.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A single person is paying, on average, £674 a month on rent in the UK and a couple only slightly more at £866 (or £433 per person)."

The incremental cost to build an additional bedroom is minimal. If anything the parents should be complaining about being gouged.

Utilities spread across multiple people are always less per person. Duh.

Food and drink 50% more? Single people eat out more. That's a self-inflicted wound.
Recreation and going out cost more for singles? Parents don't get to go out as much as singles. A fake problem.

This is made-up clickbait crap from the #1 clickbait site in the world. How you werre using an ad blocker.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Now, where did I leave my bowl of baked beans.


Username does not check out?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is a totally overlooked problem that many people in relationships simply do not appreciate

Had that conversation this morning at work. Dude is going on a vacation overseas. I said he was lucky and all, and he hits me back with "You should go to Vegas".

Bruh, your household makes over 150 a year. Your mortgage is the same as my mortgage. I make your rate, not you and your wife's rate. I wish I could spend 7 Gs on a vacation. I can't afford to spend 4 Gs on a bender in Vegas.

Well, I could, but why not blow through all my profit for the year and screw expenses and savings. That would be an extra 5 grand in the bank every year if I had an S.O. if she paid half my mortgage. I'd probably go on vacations like that too.
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


The applesauce may reduce the interest in group activities.

What do you have for Internet speeds? I have a need for speed.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they're saying that living with someone and splitting the bills is cheaper than paying them all yourself. I guess Rick Romero lives in the UK now.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Now, where did I leave my bowl of baked beans.

Username does not check out?


Don't kink shame me!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was a lot of words to say "two can live cheaper than one".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

[Fark user image 425x257]


shut up Meg.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thesharkman: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.


With reasonable planning cooking at home, even for one* is much healthier and cheaper than eating out. Fark Economologists explain to me how this is impossible.

*cooking for 1 results in a lot of leftovers you need to learn to enjoy
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Single people on average are paying £7,564.50 a year more than their coupled-up counterparts on basic household outgoings, according to new analysis"

If this is a burden get a farking flat mate or two.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: thesharkman: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.

I just go for the "poor, starving, unwashed masses" lifestyle. That will go a long way when the landlord jacks up the rent by 25-30%.


If you have time to get ingredients and cook at home, your manager isn't doing a good enough job boosting "productivity."
 
slantsix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It is a totally overlooked problem that many people in relationships simply do not appreciate

Had that conversation this morning at work. Dude is going on a vacation overseas. I said he was lucky and all, and he hits me back with "You should go to Vegas".

Bruh, your household makes over 150 a year. Your mortgage is the same as my mortgage. I make your rate, not you and your wife's rate. I wish I could spend 7 Gs on a vacation. I can't afford to spend 4 Gs on a bender in Vegas.

Well, I could, but why not blow through all my profit for the year and screw expenses and savings. That would be an extra 5 grand in the bank every year if I had an S.O. if she paid half my mortgage. I'd probably go on vacations like that too.


I had the exact same conversation yesterday as well. My business partner is worth about $13M. He just got back from Mexico (2.5 weeks), he's back in the office for 3 days, then he's off to his condo in Phoenix for two weeks, then he's back in the office for another week, then off to Palm Springs for another week.

He says "just go take a vacation to Mexico, it's cheap!" And I think, yeah, the daily interest on your millions more than covers the entire cost of your trips. The same trip for my wife and I is 10% of our take-home income for the year.

And we are not poor.  But we are clearly not the same.

/how much could a banana cost?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: thesharkman: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.

With reasonable planning cooking at home, even for one* is much healthier and cheaper than eating out. Fark Economologists explain to me how this is impossible.

*cooking for 1 results in a lot of leftovers you need to learn to enjoy


First World Problems
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Here in Tel Aviv, there are a chain of small supermarkets geared towards singles. You can buy "single-sized" servings of fresh vegetables, toiletries, and many other things.

Take food and other perishable things. If you buy normal amounts, much of it will go to waste in a household of one. But if you do the math, the cost per 100g is a LOT more than if you buy normal, "family-sized" portions.


Here in 'Murica, there's this place called Dollar General that sells smaller portion sizes too, except they're for poor people that can't afford to buy in bulk, and they end up paying way more per mass or volume than people who can.

Also, Dollar General tends to be located in rural areas where it's the only choice for people who don't want to drive half an hour to the nearest Walmart.

Yay capitalism.
 
slantsix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, it's but always cheaper to live alone. If one partner makes significantly more than the other, and bills are paid proportionately, then it can definitely be more expensive to supplement the other person.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: kittyhas1000legs: thesharkman: vudukungfu: It is called meal planning, budgeting, and lifestyle choices.

So much this. Learn the cook there's no need to go out to eat all the time and you don't need $5 coffees.

I just go for the "poor, starving, unwashed masses" lifestyle. That will go a long way when the landlord jacks up the rent by 25-30%.

If you have time to get ingredients and cook at home, your manager isn't doing a good enough job boosting "productivity."


An acquaintance works for a tech company here in Tel Aviv. She works during the day at often sometimes at home in the evenings (she is customer-facing with US customers).

She never has any food in her refrigerator. She never cooks. But her company has an account with a food delivery app, and every employee gets a daily spend amount. She just orders food delivery whenever she is hungry.

What's the saying? Tech companies take care all of your needs so you do nothing but work for them all day long?
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a tax family. With your mom.
 
KB202
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It costs more because it's worth it.
 
KB202
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: One of these days I'm gonna pull the trigger on my Fark Compound idea. We'll pool our funds and rent a big mansion. To save money on clothes, we'll buy sneakers and track suits in bulk, saving mondo cash on retail markups. Communal meals, group activities, voluntary castrationall-you-can-eat applesauce. It'll be a hoot and we'll all survive the burden of the modern world, together.


Golden Girls did it first.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brits are paying an average of £630.30 more per month on outgoings than someone in a couple

So the bulk of the difference is basically partying?

Boo hoo
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KB202: It costs more because it's worth it.


Smarted. I couldn't stand to live with roommates after the age of 30.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

slantsix: Also, it's but always cheaper to live alone. If one partner makes significantly more than the other, and bills are paid proportionately, then it can definitely be more expensive to supplement the other person.


https://www.theonion.com/housewife-charged-in-sex-for-security-scam-1819567920
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Here in Tel Aviv, there are a chain of small supermarkets geared towards singles. You can buy "single-sized" servings of fresh vegetables, toiletries, and many other things.

Take food and other perishable things. If you buy normal amounts, much of it will go to waste in a household of one. But if you do the math, the cost per 100g is a LOT more than if you buy normal, "family-sized" portions.


Here in. America we have freezers and they also often sell perishables by weight.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what? We're all single at some point. Just because some people get married at 20 and others stay single for life doesn't mean we need to "fix" this, anymore than the need to fix someone being a waitress vs a marketing executive.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

slantsix: AppleOptionEsc: It is a totally overlooked problem that many people in relationships simply do not appreciate

Had that conversation this morning at work. Dude is going on a vacation overseas. I said he was lucky and all, and he hits me back with "You should go to Vegas".

Bruh, your household makes over 150 a year. Your mortgage is the same as my mortgage. I make your rate, not you and your wife's rate. I wish I could spend 7 Gs on a vacation. I can't afford to spend 4 Gs on a bender in Vegas.

Well, I could, but why not blow through all my profit for the year and screw expenses and savings. That would be an extra 5 grand in the bank every year if I had an S.O. if she paid half my mortgage. I'd probably go on vacations like that too.

I had the exact same conversation yesterday as well. My business partner is worth about $13M. He just got back from Mexico (2.5 weeks), he's back in the office for 3 days, then he's off to his condo in Phoenix for two weeks, then he's back in the office for another week, then off to Palm Springs for another week.

He says "just go take a vacation to Mexico, it's cheap!" And I think, yeah, the daily interest on your millions more than covers the entire cost of your trips. The same trip for my wife and I is 10% of our take-home income for the year.

And we are not poor.  But we are clearly not the same.

/how much could a banana cost?


5 dollars.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Brits are paying an average of £630.30 more per month on outgoings than someone in a couple

So the bulk of the difference is basically partying?

Boo hoo


Outgoings is not the same as going out. It's household expenses.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KB202: big pig peaches: Brits are paying an average of £630.30 more per month on outgoings than someone in a couple

So the bulk of the difference is basically partying?

Boo hoo

Outgoings is not the same as going out. It's household expenses.


Jeez. You folks need to learn to speak proper 'merican.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Olthoi: So what? We're all single at some point. Just because some people get married at 20 and others stay single for life doesn't mean we need to "fix" this, anymore than the need to fix someone being a waitress vs a marketing executive.


Huh?..

My farking lord. Look at this relatively simple topic and how many people are faceplanting in the comments.

If you cannot grasp such a simple concept or even add a half decent comment for said concept.. Please re evaluate your life.

You guys need to start from within. You can't even fumble around on the internet in a decent matter. You have none of the answers.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

forteblast: bostonguy: Here in Tel Aviv, there are a chain of small supermarkets geared towards singles. You can buy "single-sized" servings of fresh vegetables, toiletries, and many other things.

Take food and other perishable things. If you buy normal amounts, much of it will go to waste in a household of one. But if you do the math, the cost per 100g is a LOT more than if you buy normal, "family-sized" portions.

Here in 'Murica, there's this place called Dollar General that sells smaller portion sizes too, except they're for poor people that can't afford to buy in bulk, and they end up paying way more per mass or volume than people who can.

Also, Dollar General tends to be located in rural areas where it's the only choice for people who don't want to drive half an hour to the nearest Walmart.

Yay capitalism.


They also drive out grocery stores, often the only source of fresh produce.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: chucknasty: it is the UK. fix your teeth and maybe you wouldn't be single.
in the US it is much, much, much cheaper being single.

Splitting bills down the middle makes being partnered and childless MUCH cheaper than living alone.


just reducing the price of toilet paper makes your argument invalid. it is much cheaper being single. not even bringing up the golddigger thing so there is no 'split' and you pay for two. nothing would convince to ever date again.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

slantsix: Also, it's but always cheaper to live alone. If one partner makes significantly more than the other, and bills are paid proportionately, then it can definitely be more expensive to supplement the other person.


Not as much water used, or hot water.  If you don't  have a roommate, maybe you don't have to heat or cool part of your place.  You have to pay for all the internet and stuff by yourself.  Maybe you share a car with someone.  That is a pretty big expense, but unless it's your real partner, you might not want to do that.

Olthoi: So what? We're all single at some point. Just because some people get married at 20 and others stay single for life doesn't mean we need to "fix" this, anymore than the need to fix someone being a waitress vs a marketing executive.


You know what's funny--our shiatty culture is what made us all single.  You don't have time for all that family when you work hard enough.  You might not like your family, but in olden days, they were a big insulation against life changes.  They could babysit, they were there for moral support (you hope.   A normal family).  They gave you things, maybe introduced you to people who could help you or marry you.

When we start out today, we go somewhere apart from our families, a lot of the time, and we have to start buying all this shiat to start making a new home somewhere.  New home, new job, new friends, and we all stay single.  It's too much work to just maintain.  You have to stay on the move for your career.

So fark everyone's Concern about us being single and alienated.  We know exactly how it happened, and nobody cares to do anything about it.  Money rules all.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: KB202: big pig peaches: Brits are paying an average of £630.30 more per month on outgoings than someone in a couple

So the bulk of the difference is basically partying?

Boo hoo

Outgoings is not the same as going out. It's household expenses.

Jeez. You folks need to learn to speak proper 'merican.


Looks like about half the cost is unnecessary.
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


Or what I'd call "partying". The other half can be solved by getting a roommate.
 
