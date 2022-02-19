 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Breaking: Man drinks cup of tea on a windy day   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Wind, Rare red weather warnings, strongest winds, Red weather warnings, 37-year-old Shane Fela, High-rise, Met Office cautioning  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this news? Yeah, yeah, welcome to FARK. I know.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a great view though.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brit equivalent of:
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice idea, bad comedy timing.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Brit equivalent of:
[im4.ezgif.com image 384x426]


The flag pole is barely thinner than that kid.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why is this news? Yeah, yeah, welcome to FARK. I know.


You must be new here.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can he piss into the wind as well?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sweet tea, as his noodly appendage intended.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why is this news? Yeah, yeah, welcome to FARK. I know.


You answered your own question.

But I also blame capitalism. All that matters are clicks and ad revenue. I could wax philosophically about capitalism being the ultimate driver of innovation But then we wouldn't have FARK and dumb articles like the one you're complaining about
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hello, I'm Terry-Thomas and I approve of this Britishness!
 
