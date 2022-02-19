 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Motorious)   Man uses a fast Charger and knocks out power to 100 homes   (motorious.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Albany, New York, Dodge, Road, hospital's ICU, utility poles, Dodge Charger, 34-year-old man  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 9:26 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next up on the Car Wizard, Hoovie brings in the cheapest 2021 Dodge Charger on the internet and we take a look at it.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark those damn cars and the people that drive them.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Either the Charger is a very sturdy car or New York has really poor utility poles.  Usually only one of the latter is needed to take out the former.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Found some better pictures.  That's a Challenger. Or at least it was.
s-hdnux-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size

Only had 74 payments left!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be about Samsung's 45W charger and the Galaxy S22.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like all the safety mechanisms engineered into the Charger's design worked perfectly in this case, especially the douchbag zone - where the surrounding metal frame is purposely built to collapse, therefore dissipating the kinetic energy, allowing a safe area for the douchebag to survive and eventually fark up again.
 
no icon tact
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"semi-unconscious" is my new go to
also, that is a whole lotta A in that F=ma to take out a pole and keep caroming
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.