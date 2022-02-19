 Skip to content
(Inside the Magic)   Six rides at Disney World combine for waiting in line for 13.5 HOURS   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jeez I can buy four prostitutes for less than that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hundreds of people pay for skip the line passes to cut in front of you. I'd like Disney parks more if those passes were limited to some number per guest per visit or not available at all on certain days.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I had to wait for more than about 10 minutes for rides when I was there as a small kid, I wouldn't ever want to go back. Talk about short term cash outlook.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We stood in line for Avatar for nearly.three hours and that was...three years ago?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one goes there anymore, it's too popular.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

enry: We stood in line for Avatar for nearly.three hours and that was...three years ago?


Could have been worse, you could have spent 3 hours watching the movie Avatar.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My brother picked the stupidest day to take me to Disney World. July 4, 1986. It was the 100th birthday of the Statue of Liberty.

We were there from open til close and we managed to get on four rides.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Disney's FastPass: A Complicated History
Youtube 9yjZpBq1XBE


TL;DR- Fastpass actually works good. Genie+, Disney MBA name 1, and MBA IM THE NEW CEO, MUST CHANGE NAME 2 broke it in half. It's not that EVRYONE has the new buzzword, it's that they OVERSELL them.
 
ditka80
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember waiting in line for 1-2 hours at a minimum for  E-tickets like roller coasters in the 90s. Batman the ride at 6 flags Great Adventure was easily a 3 hour wait for years. It only became a walk-on in the last 00's when better rides showed up in the park that had designs that allowed greater ride capacity and throughput.
That was the norm. Plan your day and it was less of an issue. The phrase "dash to splash" existed for a reason.
Also be happy that despite the increased reporting around ride breakdowns that it happens far less frequently than it used to at most parks.
P.S.
Get the &$#@ off of my lawn.
 
ditka80
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ride line times will also go down once parades, stage shows, and fireworks shows all return to pre-COVID schedules. Those things each draw hundreds, if not thousands, of people away from ride lines for huge chunks of time each.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: enry: We stood in line for Avatar for nearly.three hours and that was...three years ago?

Could have been worse, you could have spent 3 hours watching the movie Avatar.


Tried watching it twice and fell asleep both times.  That almost never happens with movies.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: [YouTube video: Disney's FastPass: A Complicated History]

TL;DR- Fastpass actually works good. Genie+, Disney MBA name 1, and MBA IM THE NEW CEO, MUST CHANGE NAME 2 broke it in half. It's not that EVRYONE has the new buzzword, it's that they OVERSELL them.


Came for the Defunctland video, leaving happy after the line gets shorter.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Disney's Avatar ride has a 175 minute wait.
The ride is 5 minutes long.
A 3 hour wait for 5 minutes of fun doesn't sound like a good deal - it sounds like Disney is farking their customers -HARD.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can rent a crippled child for the day to lower your wait times.  I wish I was joking about that.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't it a bummer..

You spend all year patiently waiting in traffic commuting to and from your job
Patiently waiting in line at the market while the the checkout clerk with poor vision tries to read a coupon on another customer's cell phone.
Patiently waiting in line at the DMV
Patiently waiting in line at the post office, ATM...etc

Then you go on vacation...
Go to the airport. Wait in line for a check-in
Then wait in line for security
Then wait in line for boarding
Wait for delays for takeoff
Then you have to wait for customs and baggage check
Wait for a taxi (or a rental car)
Wait to check-in at your hotel..

THEN

You have to wait in line to gain entry to the park
Then..you have to wait in line for hours and hours for each attraction...

Then repeat for the return journey.

Really, what kind of vacation is that?  It's not much different than the regular ol' daily rat race.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing compared to the wait time in line for COVID testing afterwards.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My family can't afford that expensive Disney Mickey Mouse stuff but there are cheaper substitutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
