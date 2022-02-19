 Skip to content
(KVOA Tucson)   Arizona DPS is fine with you owning a plutonium fueled Delorean, just remember to keep your registration tags up to date before time traveling   (kvoa.com) divider line
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody deserves an ass-whipping for this link.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If not for that movie that car would be as laughable as a AMC Gremlin.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly do you keep tags up to date while *time* travelling?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've sometimes been amused in talking with people that overspend for their toys and status symbols. They have them, probably briefly (see top-of-the-line recreational vehicles, learning they don't actually like camping) but can't afford to maintain them or even keep them legal.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait? Why? I can always fix the paperwork retroactively.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plutonium powered DeLorean is not as far fetched as it sounds.

Nuke power plant, and this EV:
https://www.topgear.com/car-news/electric/delorean-coming-back-ev-sports-car
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being able to pull someone over for an expired registration is a massive waste of police time. Take a picture of the plate and send the vehicle owner a bill in the mail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Expired in 88.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only former DeLorean owner I know sold his to a movie company on the condition that it be destroyed in the movie.  He said it literally spent more time in the shop than in his driveway and more time in the driveway than on the road.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How exactly do you keep tags up to date while *time* travelling?


When moving forward in time, you pay the renewal fee once a year and maybe get an emissions test.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet the cop was Biff and nearly beat the driver to death.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thornhill: Being able to pull someone over for an expired registration is a massive waste of police time. Take a picture of the plate and send the vehicle owner a bill in the mail.


Because people driving around without current registration are probably more likely to not have insurance, or even legally own the vehicles they are driving. Have fun getting your property damage fixed and medical bills paid if one of them hits you.
 
thornhill
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: thornhill: Being able to pull someone over for an expired registration is a massive waste of police time. Take a picture of the plate and send the vehicle owner a bill in the mail.

Because people driving around without current registration are probably more likely to not have insurance, or even legally own the vehicles they are driving. Have fun getting your property damage fixed and medical bills paid if one of them hits you.


I highly doubt that. Lots of people forget to renew, especially if you have to get an emissions inspect at the same time. Hell, I've forgotten and have been pulled over for it.

Further, insurance companies tell the state who is insured - you can find this out by running the plate.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How exactly do you keep tags up to date while *time* travelling?


If they were actually time travelers, they would never get pulled over. After getting the ticket the would travel to the past, renew their registration, and thus avoid the traffic stop and ticket.

Or would that create a paradox and open a hole in the time/space continuum?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: Being able to pull someone over for an expired registration is a massive waste of police time.


But we need a reason to stop Black people and harass them to look for evidence of other crimes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Have fun getting your property damage fixed and medical bills paid if one of them hits you.


That's why you carry UM/UIM coverage.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thornhill: El_Dan: thornhill: Being able to pull someone over for an expired registration is a massive waste of police time. Take a picture of the plate and send the vehicle owner a bill in the mail.

Because people driving around without current registration are probably more likely to not have insurance, or even legally own the vehicles they are driving. Have fun getting your property damage fixed and medical bills paid if one of them hits you.

I highly doubt that. Lots of people forget to renew, especially if you have to get an emissions inspect at the same time. Hell, I've forgotten and have been pulled over for it.

Further, insurance companies tell the state who is insured - you can find this out by running the plate.


And one of the reasons for not being able to renew is the lack of insurance.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Arizona DMV will let you put a tag on any old clapped-out POS, if my experience with literally every U-Haul truck and trailer I've ever rented is in any way indicative.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's time that car registration be switched to a one-time payment and then money is only owed if they do something like need a new plate because they want to change the letters, or need a new plate because the old one is lost or damaged.

Even then, damaged plates due to defects can be replaced for free. My plates had the reflective coating peeling around the edges. I took them to the DMV and the lady at the counter said "That's free replacement due to defect" and after about 5 minutes of paperwork I was later mailed two new plates and a sticker for no charge.

There is no reason for an annual renewal of registration other than a cash grab by the state. If the state wants annual renewal as a method of keeping addresses up to date or whatever, fine, but make the stickers about $5.
 
dustman81
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Depending on which plate Doc had on the car, he's either 33 years expired or 7 years expired.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody has mentioned that this particular model has clearly had the Mr. Fusion upgrade?
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mr. Fusion runs on beer, not plutonium.  It's a slightly safer power source.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

