(Trulia)   This house. This house speaks to me. What does it say to you?   (trulia.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell yeahz!

Lots of glorious original details in there, too!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I wanted to live in a 1950s diner I'd cash in my RSP and move to Florida.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh god it's so much worse on the inside...
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's gloriously ridiculous.  I especially like the kitchen.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's fabulous. But, I don't need all that Texan art. Also, there's a school behind it. I can't tell if there's enough buffer zone or if it's too close.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It says Trudy is about to put a few holes in Wolfgang.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes please.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It says "Pee Wee's Playhouse" to me.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"GET OOOUUT!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diner
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steel cabinets in the kitchen. My parent's house had those when I was growing up.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This looks like something I'll be cleaning off at some point in Power Wash Simulator.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It whispers four words, "Miss Yvonne...Doggy style"

peewee.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A quarter of a million for that?  People do strange things.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Diner
Or the old joke how do you make a  _____ go crazy?
Put them in a round room and tell them there is a penny in the corner
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Run away.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's like something dragged out of the sea after 50 years on the bottom.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That house says Trudy's kid is hooked on Jet and I need to bust some heads.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The yard is nice-ish, the house itself a stuck-in-the-past dystopian hellhole.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Want to paint all the things. It would still be weird, but it would be more charming with different color paint and decor. And a lake view.

Buuuuut, Baltimore.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think that's place is in Bikini Bottom, isn't it?
 
whr21
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
John Waters and Tim Burton had a baby!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

