(BBC-US)   A school has the chutzpah to say "mistakes were made" as part of the explanation as to why teachers got themselves stranded on top of an English mountain with their class of teenage boys. Oy veh   (bbc.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait - England has mountains?

I mean, Scotland, sure, but...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
after one boy slipped on ice and another had become separated*.

Oh, the horror.

/William Wallace hangs his head in shame o'er modern Scotland.

*unless they mean separated like an egg. Then it's pretty bad.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An English mountain

A hill
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's what my people call "a bunch of putzes".

/Oy
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrBallou: after one boy slipped on ice and another had become separated*.

Oh, the horror.

/William Wallace hangs his head in shame o'er modern Scotland.

*unless they mean separated like an egg. Then it's pretty bad.


Not exactly a walk in the park.
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard some boys were in school shoes and trainers.

Nothing wrong with that. Running shoes are great for hiking. Boots generally suck for the vast majority of hiking. Not sure what a "school shoe" is though but normal everyday shoes are still great for hiking.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What? The teachers probably liked teenage boys.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The school farked up, badly, but it was a memorable educational experience for the kids. It was a big step in my maturation when I truly recognized, and had Father back me up, that sometimes the school or authority figures are idiots.
 
