 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   "Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Presents: Adele but It's Crypto." None of this is Mad-Lib   (gizmodo.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, The Fallen, National Security Agency, Resistance is futile, Facebook, Matt Damon, Larry David, American film actors, English-language films  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that headline made my brain bleed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I think that headline made my brain bleed.


the fact that his sister looks like him in drag was scarier than the headline.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's what Mark Zuckerberg would look like if he were female.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She resembles one of the drawings of an Orc from the 1st edition Monster Manual.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: groppet: I think that headline made my brain bleed.

the fact that his sister looks like him in drag was scarier than the headline.


Isn't that's what sisters are supposed to do?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: groppet: I think that headline made my brain bleed.

the fact that his sister looks like him in drag was scarier than the headline.


Fact: I have never seen Mark Zuckerberg and his 'sister' in the same room at the same time.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*I don't know what I was expecting.jpg*
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's hard to describe the particular mixture of revulsion and anxiety I'm feeling. I feel like there's gotta be a word for it. Maybe in German.

Either way, I definitely wanna vomit.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Yep, that's what Mark Zuckerberg would look like if he were female.


But what would he look like if he was human?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't even read the article because that picture is haunting. "Here is Mark Zuckerberg as a woman. Enjoy."  Seriously, there has to be a picture out there that makes her look less like her brother.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would and I'm not ashamed to admit it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gosh all these billionaires and billionaire family members have always looked out for my best interests before. I should invest heavily in this.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: It's hard to describe the particular mixture of revulsion and anxiety I'm feeling. I feel like there's gotta be a word for it. Maybe in German.

Either way, I definitely wanna vomit.


Angst and nausea? That's just common or garden existentialism playing up.

Radical freedom means it's your choice whether to vomit or not vomit.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I would and I'm not ashamed to admit it.


Well yeah, she's probably rich...

/Beauty is only a light-switch away
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.