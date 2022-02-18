 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Looks like avocados are back on the menu boys   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2022 at 4:25 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy Guacamole!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh good, I can't go a day without my Entitled Millennial Breakfast.  Nice try, assholes.
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Show me proof that the land, the avocados, and the profits all stay with farmers and not cartels, and I'll consider buying again.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KB202: Show me proof that the land, the avocados, and the profits all stay with farmers and not cartels, and I'll consider buying again.


Nice try, but I'm not posting pictures of my avocado trees.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  The word avocado comes from the Aztec word for testicle.

/enjoy your testicle toast
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.