(Craigslist)   For under $15K, you can own a used Civic and a founder's share of the future capitol of the Pacific, Bremerton WA. And a lifetime supply of edochromatic cleanser   (seattle.craigslist.org) divider line
26
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just bet it smells like weed in there
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That guy must be fun at parties.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How badly did someone fark up to inspire such an epic Craigslist troll posting using their contact information?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say we drink the water, smoke the endochrome, and use the civic for musket wadding.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Plenty of western US seaports can support an aircraft carrier.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, I don't know if this is satire, but I believe it.  I believe there are "soverign citizens" dumb enough to believe this.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was written by a bot, right?

A bot on weed.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Directly west of me. Think I can smell the patchouli from here.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I motioned the city of Bremerton for water rights and transit fees, as they were untitled and, subject to as such under case law.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the Kooks Museum only exists in archive form.

http://web.archive.org/web/20080215015348/http://www.pacifier.com/~dkossy/kooksmus.html
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Plenty of western US seaports can support an aircraft carrier.


He specified dry docks, not simple moorings.  That and the fact that Civics have occasionally been used for hypermiling, of course, obviously mean every word he says is totally legit.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get all the pu55y with those rims
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he going by 'Gary KPWT' now or something?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In addition, I have taken great measure to employ my own invention, based on fourth phase water (look it up), which removes any necrotic casting residues from its surfaces. By doing so, the electronics and contacts become super-conductive, thereby improving the vehicle's power and fuel economy"

I guess "why would electric super-conductivity make any difference whatsoever to the efficiency of an engine that gets its power by burning gasoline" is left as an exercise for the reader.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chick magnet!
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point I have turned to the U.S. State department, through an intercessor, in order to acquire a diplomatic passport. As a man of faith, I am certain to prevail.

Good luck with that. Let us all know how that goes!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fourth phase of water, in case anyone's interested.


vudukungfu: I just bet it smells like weed in there


Doesn't that describe most of the Pacific Northwest?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Excelsior: I guess "why would electric super-conductivity make any difference whatsoever to the efficiency of an engine that gets its power by burning gasoline" is left as an exercise for the reader.


He did say to "look it up". /s
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Excelsior: "In addition, I have taken great measure to employ my own invention, based on fourth phase water (look it up), which removes any necrotic casting residues from its surfaces. By doing so, the electronics and contacts become super-conductive, thereby improving the vehicle's power and fuel economy"

I guess "why would electric super-conductivity make any difference whatsoever to the efficiency of an engine that gets its power by burning gasoline" is left as an exercise for the reader.


Well, better contact, better spark. Better spark, the better that gasoline will go 'boom'. Weaker spark, better chance for a misfire. See also: multi electrode spark plugs.

That doesn't mean that it would necessarily help that much buy I thought maybe you'd forgotten how the gasoline got ignited in the first place.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I just bet it smells like weed in there


Yeah, that started out OK. Guy seems to have done some cool work on the car (assuming that part is true), and has a passion for it.

Then it just suddenly veered off into like Telletubbie Land, or something. I actually smelled the weed thru my phone.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Too bad the Kooks Museum only exists in archive form.

http://web.archive.org/web/20080215015348/http://www.pacifier.com/~dkossy/kooksmus.html


Oh that's definitely a bookmark for later - thank you (he said with some trepidation.)

/who can resist a good loony?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How much Ecto Cooler though?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oops, read that as a used cervix. That is a whole different ball game!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the US, cars are like guns. It doesn't matter what shape it's in. Someone will buy it.
 
