(The Smoking Gun)   Suspect tells cops he was sleepwalking while burglarizing truck   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If convicted of a felony burglary count, Samuel could face a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Not that I support crime but that seems a bit much. Considering that the going term for 1/6ers is 6 months.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
csb: when I was a new 17 year old driver, I got into a sleep driving accident weeks after buying my first car.

What I know is that just before 6am on an exrtermely rare foggy Phoenix morning, I was T-boned. I was wearing pajama bottoms, a camo wool sweater I hated, slippers, and had my teddy bear under my arm and no business anywhere that time of morning. I woke up at my grandmother's house an hour's drive away, I think a day later.

I had the stupid smacked out of me- temporary amnesia is an odd sort of Groundhog Day where one reads the same newspaper every couple of hours, making the same sort of comments about the same articles each time while requesting the same food for every meal (creamed chipped beef on toast). This went on for three or four days before I started returning to the world of remembering.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
a parking lot, so,
maybe he got 6 months for each car he tried to enter...?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: If convicted of a felony burglary count, Samuel could face a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Not that I support crime but that seems a bit much. Considering that the going term for 1/6ers is 6 months.


He'll probably just snooze right through it all.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: If convicted of a felony burglary count, Samuel could face a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Not that I support crime but that seems a bit much. Considering that the going term for 1/6ers is 6 months.


Someday people will wake up to the difference between Federal and state crimes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Solid defense, can't have the requisite mens rea for an involuntary action
 
