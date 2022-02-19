 Skip to content
Caption this oracle
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Those girls are doing WHAT with that cup!?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"It's a sabotage?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"In the future I see....the Yankees will spend more on a backup infielder than the entire franchise is worth today!...
And they STILL won't win as many championships as we do!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NO!!! I'M NOT THE GUY DRIVING THE TRAIN!! Now how about them tickets!!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I..... the Great Stengeli  summons Batman..er...Batboy to polish my bat!!  Huh? Why would I like to sit over there?
 
