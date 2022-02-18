 Skip to content
(Fark)   Weird statues, the NFL, 19th Century New England, and New Music by Old Artists are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, February 10-16 Three Week Sandwich Edition   (fark.com) divider line
18
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1264

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I happened upon a good deal for some beef roasts (cheaper than chicken breast somehow) and was wondering what to do with it, and I though of last year when I made corned beef and cabbage on St. Patty's Day and how good the leftovers were as Reuben sandwiches. None of my local grocery stores stock curing salt, so I hit up Amazon to get some Prague Powder on Sunday, thinking I could start curing by Wednesday at the latest. When I checked my order the next day, I found that there was a huge delay in much of the things I ordered, as stuff like Prague powder and Tahitian vanilla bean isn't really kept in stock in their local warehouses in Tennessee, and I wouldn't be getting it until next Tuesday.

So, assuming I get it then, I get to defrost my beef roast, then boil and cool my cure liquid, then start curing on Wednesday. Ten days later will be the following Saturday, when I can slow-cook the roast. Finally, after letting it rest overnight, I'll be able to actually cook up my Reuben sandwich - three weeks after I first envisioned the idea.

I'm the kind of guy that might buy a turkey a week before Thanksgiving, and then decide what else to make the day before. I've never before planned a meal three weeks ahead of time, let alone something as mundane as a sandwich. This had better be one fine sandwich. Come to think of it, I've probably got enough time to pickle the sauerkraut as well. And maybe age the cheese. And learn how to bake my own rye bread.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us what's taking so long for you to get since you ordered it.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staues?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Staues?


Don't judge. Mine bends to the left.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: [c.tenor.com image 498x498]


Meanwhile, its Friday night, my wife and daughter decided to start binging Chuck from the beginning, for the second time, i don't feel like cooking, but i got a nice griddle pan for Christmas. I can make 4 grilled cheese at a time. Warming up tomato soup from a can.

After reading that, this feels... lame.  But, they both love my grilled cheese, even thiugh i dont do anything besides bread and 2 slices of cheddar and/or swiss.

/real cheese. American slices are disgusting.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may have better shipping times (and certainly better quality) buying from Penzeys.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fat boy: Staues?

Weird

staues.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welp, that didn't work out...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
staues is French for something
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Issues? How about clicking the wrong answer by mistake? We need an 'undo' feature like Gmail has for absent-minded folks like myself.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: staues is French for something


Yeah, French for "I need a new keyboard".
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petey4335: ox45tallboy: [c.tenor.com image 498x498]

Meanwhile, its Friday night, my wife and daughter decided to start binging Chuck from the beginning, for the second time, i don't feel like cooking, but i got a nice griddle pan for Christmas. I can make 4 grilled cheese at a time. Warming up tomato soup from a can.

After reading that, this feels... lame.  But, they both love my grilled cheese, even thiugh i dont do anything besides bread and 2 slices of cheddar and/or swiss.

/real cheese. American slices are disgusting.


That's not lame at all. I think preparing food for others gives you awesome feels, no matter what it is. Your daughter will cherish nights like this as she gets older.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: You may have better shipping times (and certainly better quality) buying from Penzeys.


Hmmm... they don't carry any curing salts. They do have vanilla bean, but 3 beans are $25. While I'm sure it's a high quality, there's no way I can afford that.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Captain Orr: You may have better shipping times (and certainly better quality) buying from Penzeys.

Hmmm... they don't carry any curing salts. They do have vanilla bean, but 3 beans are $25. While I'm sure it's a high quality, there's no way I can afford that.


My mother has bought all her spices there for years, ever since one opened locally. Their strategy seems to be going a few steps above what you'd find in the supermarket spice racks - though it still doesn't beat homegrown, when it comes to various herbs like oregano.

That kind of markup on vanilla beans doesn't make much sense compared to what you'd find elsewhere. I think it's just a matter of knowing whether your customers are willing to pay more for less-frequently purchased items.
 
