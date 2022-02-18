 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Man walking on beach in Norway gets a free helmet from the Maine DOT   (wmtw.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever in Norway, Maine, make sure to stop at Norway Brewing Company. My favorite is Mr. Grumpypants.
 
Northern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If you're ever in Norway, Maine, make sure to stop at Norway Brewing Company. My favorite is Mr. Grumpypants.


Cafe Nomad is pretty good as well.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spokesperson of Maine DOT, Damian Veilleux said this incident attributes to how the global ecosystems are.
"You know, you throw something in the ocean, Maine, and it's going to end up all the way across the world, and I think that's a powerful statement in and of itself," Veilleux said.

"You know, you can throw a piece of plastic in the water anywhere, and never think about it again, and it will continue to pollute things on the other side of the world.  I think that's a powerful statement in itself."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We had an item in the past few days about a student project making it from Rhode Island to Norway, covered in barnacles. It's how currents work in oceans.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And a coupon for all you can eat cod!
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Norway returns favor by mailing 10 ton of spent cod to paul lepage
 
goatharper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: And a coupon for all you can eat cod!


But hurry, before it's gone.

According to the 2021 stock assessment, the Gulf of Maine stock is overfished and below the target biomass level.

According to the 2013 stock assessment the Georges Bank stock is overfished and subject to overfishing based on the 2021 stock assessment.
 
boozehat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, you mean you throw trash into the ocean and it washes up somewhere else on the planet?

Weird.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goatharper: Shakespeare's Monkey: And a coupon for all you can eat cod!

But hurry, before it's gone.

According to the 2021 stock assessment, the Gulf of Maine stock is overfished and below the target biomass level.

According to the 2013 stock assessment the Georges Bank stock is overfished and subject to overfishing based on the 2021 stock assessment.


Yup, been overfished for quite a few years.
 
JAYoung
‘’ less than a minute ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Norway returns favor by mailing 10 ton of spent cod to paul lepage


LePage is worthy of a lifetime supply of lutefisk.
 
