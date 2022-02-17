 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Could Fark's home state be the next to legalize jazz cabbage?   (14news.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, Criminal justice, Crime, United States Senate, new legislation Thursday morning, Kentucky, comprehensive plan, State, Cannabis  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe in that liberal bastion they call Alabama, they allow jazz trombone players to smoke reefers backstage, but in Kentucky there's a strict, no White girls with BIPOCS onboard policy. (s)
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still going to be long before Pennsylvania.  Our state government is figuring out a way to make it legal while they control the outlets just like they do for liquor.  But since it's going to take forever, nothing is going to change anytime soon.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Jazz CABBAGE and The Devil's LETTUCE, subby,
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Still going to be long before Pennsylvania.  Our state government is figuring out a way to make it legal while they control the outlets just like they do for liquor.  But since it's going to take forever, nothing is going to change anytime soon.


Please let Fetterman take over on this. Christ, the medical part of it is so f'ed up as it is now. Incredibly overpriced mediocrity prevails. Plus, it's illegal to burn the flower. Vape, tincture, etc okay. I'm not even sure what the status on edibles is.

PA is swirling down the goddamn drain.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as long as it's blue grass
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Kentucky, home of the Jizz Cabbage
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be happy for you, especially considering how much is grown there - but I'm still sad that thanks to Gerrymandering, Wisconsin will be one of the last States in the Union to legalize it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derby times about to go from two minutes to half an hour.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to legalize snake jazz first.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad I live in a state that is not 10 years behind the times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazz Lettuce - YouTube
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Congress doing on making it something other than a purely cash crop?


/ haven't kept up with it
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want hippies? Cause this is how you get hippies!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize Farkers came from carnies.

/at least that's what they smell like
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky blue grass? Like Heisenberg blue?
/hard time believing that anything in KY isn't meth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Kentucky cash crop.  Sell it and tax it.

Would they sell it in any of the 86 (citation required) dry counties?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/tokes Michigander-ly

You'll catch up Kentucky, one day
 
kindms
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They legalized it in CT but at my local zoning meeting you would have had a VERY hard time recognizing ANYONE as liberal. And the entire board is elected democrats. They were / are hell bent on keeping it out of our town

They were VERY disappointed when a fellow on the zoom meeting informed them that by CT law they cannot keep delivery services out no matter what they want to do. They can deny businesses from opening but businesses from out of town are free to fill the void.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: How is Congress doing on making it something other than a purely cash crop?


/ haven't kept up with it


Neither have they
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't imagine living in Kentucky while not high.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kindms: They legalized it in CT but at my local zoning meeting you would have had a VERY hard time recognizing ANYONE as liberal. And the entire board is elected democrats. They were / are hell bent on keeping it out of our town

They were VERY disappointed when a fellow on the zoom meeting informed them that by CT law they cannot keep delivery services out no matter what they want to do. They can deny businesses from opening but businesses from out of town are free to fill the void.


It's what often drives "Oh noes we don't want that filthy weed" people into finally allowing it to some extent.  The knowledge that it's going to be available nearby and legally no matter what they do, and that they only choice they get is, "Do we get the money for that, or do all the other towns that allow it get the money for that?"
 
SlugBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The answer is probably NO. The republicans have a super majority in the legislature and Robert Stivers, the senate president, has said repeatedly that the state will not get ahead of the federal government on legalization when asked about it. Lots of KY money is flowing to the coffers of Illinois in the meantime.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jazz Cabbage, Green, Reefer, Ganja, Hash, Mommas little helper, slick alabama, mexican marble, daddys quiet time.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I live in NH and really wish they would legalize it here, but its an hour down I-91 and 253 Farmacy is really professional and does a great job. Sounds like there will be a dispensary in Windsor VT as well and that's really close by.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
42 days till the rec dispensaries open in New Mexico. It's been a minute to get to and I am sending thoughts and prayers to the smokeless states it happens for you soon.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Harry Jacob Anslinger is rolling in hell.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gatewood Galbraith was always ahead of his time. If this gets passed I'll blaze a fatty in his honor.

/RIP
 
Fubegra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Still going to be long before Pennsylvania. Our state government is figuring out a way to make it legal while they control the outlets just like they do for liquor. But since it's going to take forever, nothing is going to change anytime soon.


I got a kick out of how quickly Michigan went from slow-walking legalization to being first out the gate when Illinois legalized and set an Opening Day in their legislation.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rosyna: Harry Jacob Anslinger is rolling in hell.


Blunts, presumably.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rosyna: Harry Jacob Anslinger is rolling in hell.


Beware of being the roller
when there's nothing left to roll
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm from NorCal, and when folks ask if I smoke weed, I say, "No, I don't smoke weed. I smoke hella weed."

Good luck with your own local legalization.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Plus, it's illegal to burn the flower. Vape, tincture, etc okay. I'm not even sure what the status on edibles is.


They sell flower in dispensaries.
They also sell edibles.
The only thing true in your post is about vape and tincture.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Still going to be long before Pennsylvania.  Our state government is figuring out a way to make it legal while they control the outlets just like they do for liquor.  But since it's going to take forever, nothing is going to change anytime soon.


Pa will happen sooner rather than later. As a matter of fact, the legislature is already talking about the price for licenses. Last I heard it was at least $1 million and that was a couple of years ago. Probably north of $10 million by now. Yes, my neighbor is a state senator.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the legislation would create the Cannabis Control Board, which would be composed of seven members, none of whom could have a direct or indirect interest in a cannabis business.

I sure am glad they put the same restraints that other state boards like Mine Safety, Oil and Gas, Law Enforcement, and Labor Relations have to operate under.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.