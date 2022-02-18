 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Crunch)   Amateur group of predator catchers just Meta high profile perpetrator   (techcrunch.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Age of consent, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Child sexual abuse, Termination of employment, parent company of Facebook, Sexual intercourse, Jeren A. Miles  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 9:04 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Book 'em
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
13 years old, just over that COPPA cutoff.  Guess that's why:

"I'll point out that [Meta spokesperson Drew] Pusateri also tried to talk me out of the newsworthiness of this story over the phone before sending over the statement, noting that other outlets were not covering it (thanks for the advice). "
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure his skill with social media is why they hired him
 
evilsofa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amateur vigilantes going around accusing people of pedophilia make me very uncomfortable because they are amateurs, and amateurs fark things up a lot.

I've seen videos posted publicly of amateur predator hunters screwing up and getting accusatory on the wrong person, then realizing they've done wrong and apologizing to them at the end. The videos got posted anyway, because the almighty click is more important than some rando's reputation.

How would you like to be on the wrong end of that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Just act normal and they won't ask me any questions"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He just wanted to be Metamates.
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Amateur vigilantes going around accusing people of pedophilia make me very uncomfortable because they are amateurs, and amateurs fark things up a lot.

I've seen videos posted publicly of amateur predator hunters screwing up and getting accusatory on the wrong person, then realizing they've done wrong and apologizing to them at the end. The videos got posted anyway, because the almighty click is more important than some rando's reputation.

How would you like to be on the wrong end of that?


I actually agree here.

This shiat should be left to law enforcement.

Instead, it's this generation's 'Candid Camera'.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

contrapunctus: I actually agree here.
This shiat should be left to law enforcement.
Instead, it's this generation's 'Candid Camera'.


I suppose if you're innocent, you're supposed to loudly deny everything, lawyer up, and start a media blitz, instead of just shooting yourself.

Poor people--well, you know what you have to do.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.