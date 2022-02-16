 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Usually it's just a saying   (local10.com) divider line
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will the defendant explain what happened while he was fleeing ?

"I.. I shot myself in the foot"

And how do you think your testimony is going, so far.??
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot the wrong little piggie!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Floridugh...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only get away with kicking somebody in the head and shooting them at the same time if you are in a John Woo movie.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So life Imitating art?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phishrace: So life Imitating art?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1067]


Ok. Read TFA. Same pic, no cop uniform.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He shot a man while fleeing from the police.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He shot a man while fleeing from the police.


Not only that, but he also Shot a Man that was Fleeing from Police.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Probably a draft dodger.
 
eckspat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About the author: Amanda Batchelor

I'm guessing that's her maiden name. Maybe she didn't want to take the name of her husband, Ryan Huggenkis?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

