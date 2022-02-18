 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Body Cam footage of cop getting ready to kill a black woman for the crime of having a concealed carry permit. Not a gun, just the permit   (kstp.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer later wrote in his incident report that he believed "Jenice may have a gun" after he noticed a permit to carry card in her wallet. But Pham never wrote in his report that he saw a gun.
"You didn't see a firearm, you didn't ask if I had a firearm, you just reacted to something that you seen in my wallet," Hodge said, adding she does have a valid permit to carry license but did not have the gun that day.

He wanted to kill her for the CCP, but he changed his mind. If she had told him she owned a gun, he would have blasted five rounds into her chest, just like Philando Castile.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be the first article like this I've read where it comes out and says cops are trained to escalate situations.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the more reason I support disarming our cops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The officer later wrote in his incident report that he believed "Jenice may have a gun" after he noticed a permit to carry card in her wallet. But Pham never wrote in his report that he saw a gun.
"You didn't see a firearm, you didn't ask if I had a firearm, you just reacted to something that you seen in my wallet," Hodge said, adding she does have a valid permit to carry license but did not have the gun that day.

He wanted to kill her for the CCP, but he changed his mind. If she had told him she owned a gun, he would have blasted five rounds into her chest, just like Philando Castile.


To be fair, most cops and racist AND pants wetting cowards.

If that was me and they offered just $100K my answer would have been "Stuff it. I'll see you in court and drag this through the media the whole time you racist pieces of shiat"
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If that was me and they offered just $100K my answer would have been "Stuff it. I'll see you in court and drag this through the media the whole time you racist pieces of shiat"


Yeah. That's not enough money to make their insurance drop them. We had a police department here that shut down because they had so many payouts, they couldn't get insurance any more.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: This might be the first article like this I've read where it comes out and says cops are trained to escalate situations.


They have individually started to blame their training in court cases.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They aren't supposed to give CCP to blah people."

Deleted from original report.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do cops draw on white folks with "This vee-hikle insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper stickers?

Oh, they just don't pull them over.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minneapolis Park Police Officer = Squirrel Chaser
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two things; this was a very well done video, and I have never seen a better in real life example of this meme:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
in b4 pity whopper
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: This might be the first article like this I've read where it comes out and says cops are trained to escalate situations.


That's literally what they're taught - assume everyone has a weapon and treat them like a potential criminal
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or worse, she might have had a dog in the car. That requires multiple shots to nullify the threat.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: cameroncrazy1984: This might be the first article like this I've read where it comes out and says cops are trained to escalate situations.

That's literally what they're taught - assume everyone THAT ISN'T WHITE has a weapon and treat them like a potential criminal


fixed
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The CCP is just a weak excuse. This cop simply can't handle being disrespected. If your ego is that fragile, you have no business being a police officer.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My eldest grandson, age 17, who is mostly Black, neither has nor wants a drivers license.

Specifically because of crap like this.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Calvin Pham.  Does not currently have an active law enforcement license.  Let's hope that any agency thinking about hiring Calvin Pham sees this article about Calvin Pham's inability to be professional, courteous, and calm in minor traffic situations.

Calviin Pham could be a good officer with a massive investment in time, effort, and expensive retraining.  A thorough review of Calvin Pham would be prudent for anyone thinking about employing Calvin Pham.

Just want to be helpful.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No comment from the NRA, who are too busy deciding if their R stands for "racist" or "Russian"...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But she really needed a special Concealed Left My Weapon At Home While Black license.

/CLMWAHWB for short
 
Tabletop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "Hodge was arrested and booked on five charges, including obstruction and possession of marijuana."

Like with castile, I wonder why people who are legally prohibited from owning weapons bother getting concealed carry permits. If you're going to be illegal, be illegal. What's the use of this half legal shiat?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Do cops draw on white folks with "This vee-hikle insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper stickers?

Oh, they just don't pull them over.


I've been pulled over a few times, in vehicles clearly full of guns (usually while coming back from a day at the range) and have never been drawn on. As a matter of fact, I think all those stops ended with just warnings issued as well.

And yeah, I'm sunburn-under-a-full-moon white.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the body camera footage, which led to a six-figure settlement late last year, it is not clear why Pham pulled his gun.

It seems pretty clear.
 
Puglio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abolish the police
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the lesson here is that, if you're black in Minnesota, then you need to conceal your concealed carry permit.

Do you need a permit to do that, too?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you can't reform this
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Twitchy Asian police officer vs. black woman driver.

I bet some people are having a really hard time deciding which one to side with.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And cops have the utter gall to wonder why no one respects them.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She was talking too much and saying really stupid stuff

resentful and combative is not a good strategy

just saying it's not a good strategy
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We really don't need armed cops doing the vast majority of things that armed cops do.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least no one got hurt.....much
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure the first things she does with the $100K will be getting help with her marijuana addiction, paying her fines/having her license reinstated, tabs updated, insurance paid, getting a hands-free kit for her car, fixing any broken head/tail lights, etc. Then, next time, it'll be $500K.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zepillin: She was talking too much and saying really stupid stuff

resentful and combative is not a good strategy

just saying it's not a good strategy


Yeah, I can't imagine why someone might be resentful and combative when dealing with a cop.

It shouldn't be anyone's responsibility to manage a cop's feelings like they're a toddler who missed their nap.
 
abbarach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: So the lesson here is that, if you're black in Minnesota, then you need to conceal your concealed carry permit.

Do you need a permit to do that, too?


It's permits all the way down...
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: My eldest grandson, age 17, who is mostly Black, neither has nor wants a drivers license.

Specifically because of crap like this.


Combine that with strict voter id laws and it has sick, authoritarian synergy that the GOP dreams about.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think part of the problem here is the wild range of laws regarding Duty to Inform with regard to firearms.  Some states require to to inform the cop if you have a concealed carry permit and are carrying your gun.  Others only require you to inform if you don't have a permit but are carrying.  Others don't require you to inform if you have a permit and are carrying.  Others require if you have a permit and the gun is concealed but not if it's open.  And that can also become increasingly restrictive at the county and city levels.

But I don't know of any location that requires you to inform that you have a permit but aren't currently carrying.

Contrariwise, that's exactly what I'd do if I had a permit but wasn't carrying.  I've given it some thought because I've considered getting a concealed carry permit and figure it would be linked to my Permanent Record and pop up on the cop's screen if I ever got pulled over.  I figure if Concealed Carry Permit pops up on their screen, the first thing they'll want to know is where my gun is.  And I'm an old white guy.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Understandable. After all, anyone who owns a firearm and has gone through the criminal background check to have a concealed carry permit is just someone who is waiting for the opportunity to commit murder.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: This might be the first article like this I've read where it comes out and says cops are trained to escalate situations.


Somebody said the quiet part out loud by mistake.

Last time our county's reeve was up for election, one of the candidates stated that de-escalation was a failed experiment.  Basically, he was running on a pro-escalation platform but not stating it directly.  Thank Jebus he didn't win.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zepillin: She was talking too much and saying really stupid stuff

resentful and combative is not a good strategy

just saying it's not a good strategy


I understand your point. And if she just got a ticket instead of a warning because she was being rude and combative, I probably wouldn't be able to muster any sympathy for her.

But that's not what happened here.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2019
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: 2019
[memegenerator.net image 680x1020]


The incident was in 2019, but the article is about the fact that the city settled in the victim's lawsuit against them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Twitchy Asian police officer vs. black woman driver.

I bet some people are having a really hard time deciding which one to side with.


That's the great part of being Republican.
They don't have to really side with anybody.
The cop goes down for it? They don't really care. Not their problem. Might even be kind of a bonus.
 
wutevr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Ftfa: "Hodge was arrested and booked on five charges, including obstruction and possession of marijuana."

Like with castile, I wonder why people who are legally prohibited from owning weapons bother getting concealed carry permits. If you're going to be illegal, be illegal. What's the use of this half legal shiat?


what legal prohibition are you talking about?

your first statement and the 2nd are as related as oil viscosity and lumber prices
 
Vern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Ftfa: "Hodge was arrested and booked on five charges, including obstruction and possession of marijuana."

Like with castile, I wonder why people who are legally prohibited from owning weapons bother getting concealed carry permits. If you're going to be illegal, be illegal. What's the use of this half legal shiat?


The obstruction and possession charges were dropped. She plead guilty to driving on a suspended license, and I doubt whatever driving infraction caused her license to be suspended would result in losing her ability to legally own a firearm.

Or are you just assuming she must be prohibited from owning a firearm because she's black and smokes pot? Pro-tip, it's hard to get a CCP if you're prohibited from owning a firearm, they do have to do a background check before they issue them. You know, they same one that would flag you from purchasing a firearm.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JessieL: Trik: 2019
[memegenerator.net image 680x1020]

The incident was in 2019, but the article is about the fact that the city settled in the victim's lawsuit against them.


The person you're responding to is the person is in the picture.
 
Watubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NRA should be on this in 3...2...why are you laughing?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JessieL: Trik: 2019
[memegenerator.net image 680x1020]

The incident was in 2019, but the article is about the fact that the city settled in the victim's lawsuit against them.


Exactly. The city settled and the officer resigned. This is a follow up and post mortem of the case, not an initial incident report.
 
abbarach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: I think part of the problem here is the wild range of laws regarding Duty to Inform with regard to firearms.  Some states require to to inform the cop if you have a concealed carry permit and are carrying your gun.  Others only require you to inform if you don't have a permit but are carrying.  Others don't require you to inform if you have a permit and are carrying.  Others require if you have a permit and the gun is concealed but not if it's open.  And that can also become increasingly restrictive at the county and city levels.

But I don't know of any location that requires you to inform that you have a permit but aren't currently carrying.

Contrariwise, that's exactly what I'd do if I had a permit but wasn't carrying.  I've given it some thought because I've considered getting a concealed carry permit and figure it would be linked to my Permanent Record and pop up on the cop's screen if I ever got pulled over.  I figure if Concealed Carry Permit pops up on their screen, the first thing they'll want to know is where my gun is.  And I'm an old white guy.


I'm a middle-aged white guy.  Last traffic stop I had a gun in the glove box.  Cop didn't ask/say anything about it until I mentioned it when he asked for my insurance and registration (which were ALSO in the glove box).  Then he decided that he could just verify reg and insurance over his computer instead, and that there was no reason for me to open the glove box.

I'm not in a duty to inform state, and personally felt that the gun wasn't any of his business until it would have been seen while retrieving the documents.  At that point I just let him know it was there BEFORE reaching over to that side of the car, and let him decide how he wanted to proceed.

I didn't get ventilated, nor even drawn down on.  It was just a simple "Ok, I don't need those documents then, and please don't reach over towards the glove box".

I'll note as well that this was our state police, who are generally better trained and not as on-edge as a lot of the local departments.  It was a nice, calm, professional encounter on both our parts, we both did what we needed to do and went on our way.  But again, I'm a middle-aged-white-guy, so that probably helped.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JessieL: zepillin: She was talking too much and saying really stupid stuff

resentful and combative is not a good strategy

just saying it's not a good strategy

Yeah, I can't imagine why someone might be resentful and combative when dealing with a cop.

It shouldn't be anyone's responsibility to manage a cop's feelings like they're a toddler who missed their nap.


well, she was definitely trying to manage the cop that's for sure
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I'm a cop, I can do whatever I want"
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
