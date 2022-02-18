 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Athol man charged with athaulting polithe on January thixth by gaining control of a polithe thield and uthing it to ram law enforthement offitherth while thcreaming 'traitor' and 'treathon'   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww Thubby,

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm an Igor, thur. We don't athk quethtionth."
"Really? Why not?"
"I don't know, thur. I didn't athk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His public defender:

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good lord subby, your brain must hurt after that.
+1
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jethuth Chritht what an athol.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought this headline was about Mike Thernovich who thounds like Thylvester the Inthel cat.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In too late to be the first to call out this Athol.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
johnfoy.comView Full Size



anyone from GA will underthand thith photo.

must suck to have tounge thrutht
 
tirob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, submitter, but where was the arrested man from?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting a Ram Ranch kind of vibe
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thtunning, magnifithent, thplendid
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HOTY!!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Anyone else getting a Ram Ranch kind of vibe



Ben Gay And The Silly Savages - The Ballad Of Ben Gay [1973]
Youtube rs2s3U9gojA
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should out to Percise1, and anyone else who thought of LSS when reading the headline.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I think I know my HTOTM vote for February.  Strong contender for the year.
 
