(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Police seek man for indecent exposure. Considering this is Fark, I'll bet we have a lot of people right here who would be perfect for the job   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Interesting, Everett police, KIRO-TV, English-language films, American films, London, white male, Everett Police Department, Everett police tip line  
229 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 5:50 PM (40 minutes ago)



WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If its in 6 inches, its indecent
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not blowing my skirt up
Youtube PBeOzmhlJFY
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time for a Dick pic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Surprised the fashion police haven't got him already considering those pants, to hell with what was in them
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What would decent exposure be?

static.demilked.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How far they assume that person's gender!


/S
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not a fig leaf I'm wearing it's a green bar printout from the printer hooked up to my COBOL computer. OH GOD RAIN! *runs*
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My, how things have changed since the 90s.

i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always wonder what the thought process would be to say fark it, this is what I'm doing today.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thesnootyushers.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: I always wonder what the thought process would be to say fark it, this is what I'm doing today.


The women's clothes makes me think they're an autogynephile exhibitionist. Which would seem to contradict each other in an intact person born as male. It would have to be incredibly frustrating to get off on the idea of someone thinking you're a woman but also need to show them your cock and prove your not. Almost like that old joke about a guy whose fetish was his own flaccid cock.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those pants are what I would refer to as "loud"
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Those pants are what I would refer to as "loud"


It's a skirt

If you rtfa
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
