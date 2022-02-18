 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 18 is 'hew' as in: "Sometimes, hew gotta brake some eggs two make an omelette"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a word I really would like using.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
startrek.comView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hew Grant was in a car with a hooker, and between the both of them, there were two wieners. (Devine Brown indeed)
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's good hewing at the Hornburg.

//and a bit of peril
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Haw inconsolable.

/ Hee.
 
berylman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

COVID19: Hew Grant was in a car with a hooker, and between the both of them, there were two wieners. (Devine Brown indeed)


Are you a historian of ancient People magazines?! I'm kind of impressed by this pertinent recollection of knowledge. /really I forgot all about that until now
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're the drawers of water
And the hewers of wood
An' by t'underin' Jesus
Yeah, the fishin's pretty good
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These friars opened a flower shop to help pay for their belfry. The problem was, there was a guy who owned a flower shop right across the street. Since the friars were men of God, people bought flowers from them, rather than the other florist.
The other florist asked the friars to close down, but they refused. He even begged them, but they ignored him.
The other florist sent his mother over there, who pleaded with the friars to close down, but they ignored her too.
Finally, the other florist hired Hew McTaggart, the roughest, toughest villain in town. He went over to the friar's and beat them up. Then he trashed their flower shop and told them that if they ever opened up again, he'd kill them. Sure enough, the friars left that flower shop, proving that...
Hew and only Hew can prevent florist friars.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Were the 2 eggs separated?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hugh's hew hues:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's what I say when a fine philly walks by.

"HEW!!!" I say.

"Oh hew..." they retort.
 
