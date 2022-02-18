 Skip to content
(CNN)   Home prices jump 15% from a year ago, making the average Farker's basement domicile value rise to upwards of twelve dollars   (cnn.com) divider line
34
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such increases will continue to shift the mix of buyers toward high-income consumers and push out first-time homebuyers, he said.

Cool, so the end is in sight. Not entirely sure how much coke was being done to believe unlimited growth in housing prices was sustainable but *shrug* at least they paced themselves for this next crash.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question to consider:

Are the houses..."actually worth 15% more?" It is not a simple question. And the answer depends on what is actually causing the increase.

/ I think the article author has been reading my fark comments, so I would like to see an answer in a future article.
 
Monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tannax: Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.


100% this.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could not afford to live where I do, renting or buying, with what I make now.  We own a starter home, so even if the market tanks, we paid...what a starter home is worth in this area, so we'll be ok.  The value of our home now is absolutely absurd.  It has more than doubled in the 8 years we've owned it.

The situation has become completely untenable for the average person, I really don't understand how anyone new to this area gets by, and I know it's not a unique situation to where I live.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tannax: Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.


That's basically where I am. We could sell and clean up, but we're still priced out of anything in the area.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We did this last week and like 50 FARKers consecutively posted variations on "if everybody's house is more expensive, it ain't like you're gonna sell your house and move somewhere nicer."

Anyway I'm looking forward to those posts, is what I'm saying. It's nice when we get along.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The value of my house increased 41% in one year. I couldn't afford to buy it now. This is so very wrong.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I owned a house in Toronto for 20 years so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I refinanced in August and had my house appraised.  I would not pay that much for this house.  I couldn't even afford it.  I do not get this market.
 
covfefe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So this is terrible for renters, somewhere between scary and neutral for residential owners, so it must be great for....the rich.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My property taxes just went up again. It's now costing me over $600 a month in taxes alone to live an hour away from my employer out in the burbs. Anyone got some spare winning PowerBall tickets?
 
neapoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just thankful I bought a place this last year. First time - and my Morgage payments are locked in so hopefully won't be immediately fucked during the great American apocalypse.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Question to consider:

Are the houses..."actually worth 15% more?" It is not a simple question. And the answer depends on what is actually causing the increase.

/ I think the article author has been reading my fark comments, so I would like to see an answer in a future article.


By scarcity maybe.  My condo doubled in "value" since I bought it but it isn't any better than when I bought it.  There's just more people here and fewer options I think.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could be wrong...I often am...but I think increasing mortgage rates will ease the upward pressures on housing. When rates are low, prices are up. There's some interesting stuff going on, though. I have a friend who is well versed in this sort of thing and he says that we won't build our way into a bubble (see 2008-2009) because of supply chain issues, which is probably a good thing for people who own homes. It's been crazy though. We helped our daughter buy a fairly modest condo in a fairly popular city in September and it's up (gulp) about 20% since then. That simply can't be sustained. Throw in that there's money sitting on the sidelines with nowhere to go (how about that stock market...or do you prefer the .12% interest your savings account yields in a 7% inflation environment...people are going to continue to gobble up the affordable property.
 
trialpha
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tannax: Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.


Rent control FTW! If I were to move, my rent would go up about 25%.

If I were to buy a house.... the mortgage would be 2-3x my current rent.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: My property taxes just went up again. It's now costing me over $600 a month in taxes alone to live an hour away from my employer out in the burbs. Anyone got some spare winning PowerBall tickets?


What state?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just remove all tax breaks for 2 or more homes. Nothing should be deductible except your primary residence.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Question to consider:

Are the houses..."actually worth 15% more?" It is not a simple question. And the answer depends on what is actually causing the increase.


Grandpa always used to say "Buy land, they're not making any more". But mostly it's probably rich pricks and corporations buying homes to rent at ridiculous markup.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Come one guys, most of us our pushing into your 40s now. At least fine a pool house to rent.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: Such increases will continue to shift the mix of buyers toward high-income consumers and push out first-time homebuyers, he said.

Cool, so the end is in sight. Not entirely sure how much coke was being done to believe unlimited growth in housing prices was sustainable but *shrug* at least they paced themselves for this next crash.


  A 1969 Camaro is still worth more than it was when it was new because of the rarity. That whole supply and demand thing. You could argue a gallon of milk shouldn't be worth more than a dollar all you want because inflation. If normal people can't afford to build new houses, a junker house is like a junker car. It's worth what people can sell it for, because there is a shortage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK, the headline made me chuckle.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Grandpa always used to say "Buy land, they're not making any more".



Doesn't mean it is worth anything just because it is land and there is actually a ton of free land in the USA (you can even get free government still as long as you clear it so much but you don't want to live there). It's going to be a long ass time before the USA is as dense as Europe and you are not going to live to see it. Not even your great grandkids with us being below replacement birthrate now.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Within the next couple of years, there will be a huge backlash from banks as they watch mortgage loans, and their profits dry up.

No one cares about private equity firms gobbling up real estate...until they start taking cash from banks' bottom lines by destroying their client base by way of eliminating affordability. That's when the regulation kicks in.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tannax: If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.


I know where I'd live, and I'd being paying about the same as I do now, except I'd be some 70 miles from where I currently am in the much more expensive core city.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tannax: Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.


Lots of home owners are in your situation. I personally can't wait until prices begin to trend down. Home owners who want to upgrade will start listing houses, hoping they trend downward further for their next purchase they upgrade to.

FOMO will then drive a rush of sellers who want to sell before prices go lower in order to maximize profit. This will just flood the market and kill prices further.

Then as price continue to decline, we'll see negative equity for all those investors and other who overpaid. Making it more likely they go into foreclosure. Then we will have full meltdown.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bought 5 years ago in a 23K person town at $115K, modest neighborhood. Some decent factory jobs around here but not everyone is going to work that industry. Seeing some of the homes in my neighborhood go up on the market in the last couple years I laughed when I saw them 65K-115K+ more than mine for a smaller residence ... but then they sold fairly quick uhhh I don't like the idea of that. My breakpoint was $130K when I was shopping around,

If luck wasn't on my side with fairly affordable home pricing and low interest rates - I'm pretty sure I'd just be living in a van down by the river right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BilldaCat10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

covfefe: So this is terrible for renters, somewhere between scary and neutral for residential owners, so it must be great for....the rich.


Scary?  It's farking awesome.  Cash out refi a few months ago at 2.5%?  All day.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The value of my house increased 41% in one year. I couldn't afford to buy it now. This is so very wrong.


I know two families who bought nice but not extravagant homes, 20 and 30 years ago. They're just regular working folks, good salaries but not wealthy. Both of their homes are now worth over a million dollars (Seattle, and a suburb thereof). No way they could afford them now, and if they sold they'd have to downgrade, or move somewhere less expensive.

Nice problem to have, I guess, but when I was growing up just north of Seattle, I don't think anyone figured home prices would do this.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: koder: Such increases will continue to shift the mix of buyers toward high-income consumers and push out first-time homebuyers, he said.

Cool, so the end is in sight. Not entirely sure how much coke was being done to believe unlimited growth in housing prices was sustainable but *shrug* at least they paced themselves for this next crash.

A 1969 Camaro is still worth more than it was when it was new because of the rarity. That whole supply and demand thing. You could argue a gallon of milk shouldn't be worth more than a dollar all you want because inflation. If normal people can't afford to build new houses, a junker house is like a junker car. It's worth what people can sell it for, because there is a shortage.


No, a pristine condition 1969 Camaro is valued solely because it's a limited-time item, much like a piece of art when the artist is dead.  There is plenty of space+demand to build houses/condos (buy cars) in this country, and there's no particular value to an older one apart from antiques and locale, and much like cars, you increasingly don't have to buy one where you use it (i.e., those that can buy houses can increasingly telecommute).

... But over 10% of houses are owned by Wall Street, and that number is increasing. They are attempting to corner the market, and every single homeowner is at risk of being forced out of their home eventually due to rising property taxes, including you unless you're a multi-millionaire... In which case they'll probably eventually get around to farking you over in your portfolio or via general inflation.

Long story short, assuming you're not super-old, you'll either be in the same boat as all of us eventually and 90% of everyone will be renters OR the market will crash far sooner because nobody can buy the homes and they're not profitable to rent.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Within the next couple of years, there will be a huge backlash from banks as they watch mortgage loans, and their profits dry up.

No one cares about private equity firms gobbling up real estate...until they start taking cash from banks' bottom lines by destroying their client base by way of eliminating affordability. That's when the regulation kicks in.


The vast majority of mortgages in the US are from non-banking lenders like Rocket Mortgage, Loan Depot, United Wholesale, Guaranteed Rate and the like.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Tannax: Most people are paying more in rent than I do for my mortgage. If I cashed out now I don't know where I'd live, but I know I would be paying 2x more.

Lots of home owners are in your situation. I personally can't wait until prices begin to trend down. Home owners who want to upgrade will start listing houses, hoping they trend downward further for their next purchase they upgrade to.

FOMO will then drive a rush of sellers who want to sell before prices go lower in order to maximize profit. This will just flood the market and kill prices further.

Then as price continue to decline, we'll see negative equity for all those investors and other who overpaid. Making it more likely they go into foreclosure. Then we will have full meltdown.


Home prices aren't going to trend down.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BilldaCat10: covfefe: So this is terrible for renters, somewhere between scary and neutral for residential owners, so it must be great for....the rich.

Scary?  It's farking awesome.  Cash out refi a few months ago at 2.5%?  All day.


LOL! That isn't free money, numbnuts. You're borrowing against your house and paying interest on it.

Unless you leave the equity alone and only refi the existing balance, or invest the cash in an investment that provides an absolutely guaranteed higher return than the rate you borrowed against, you're loosing money.
 
BilldaCat10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: BilldaCat10: covfefe: So this is terrible for renters, somewhere between scary and neutral for residential owners, so it must be great for....the rich.

Scary?  It's farking awesome.  Cash out refi a few months ago at 2.5%?  All day.

LOL! That isn't free money, numbnuts. You're borrowing against your house and paying interest on it.

Unless you leave the equity alone and only refi the existing balance, or invest the cash in an investment that provides an absolutely guaranteed higher return than the rate you borrowed against, you're loosing money.


Who said it was free money?  Did your personal finance / reading comprehension top out at high school?
 
