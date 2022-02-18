 Skip to content
(CNN)   The latest research on the price of Freedom puts it at $4,000 in out-of-pocket costs per hospital visit. Cost of a COVID-19 vaccination: still free   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have insurance.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No worries, us healthy, vaccinated mask wearing idiots will end up paying the goddamn bill.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: No worries, us healthy, vaccinated mask wearing idiots will end up paying the goddamn bill.


Really.  I was vaxxed and boosted and the cost to my insurance company was a PCR test, call to the doctor, and $60 worth of at home tests so everyone else in the house could test over the next few days (all negative).  And I took a day off of work.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $12000 death benefit more than makes up for it though.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If you have insurance.


Was gonna' say, $4k is like what, a bottle of asprin and a stern warning?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't puncture my arm with a needle, all the MAGA will come spraying out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$4,000? Seems....low.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose.


Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sane society not full of cultists all those dumb dumbs would become the biggest advocate's around for socialized health care. But no, they will somehow blame liberals for their hospital bills. Thanks Brandon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.


Of course not - that's socialism and no one can do that without everything collapsing into anarchy, it's a well known fact!

/those other countries that do ti just fine aren't really because reasons!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose.


Is it wrong that I like watching Libertarians and Randites Galt themselves into that Libertarian "Paradise"?

/ I especially enjoy the moment when they figure out that said "Paradise" is mainly inhabited by narcissists and sociopaths.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: No worries, us healthy, vaccinated mask wearing idiots will end up paying the goddamn bill.


Thread over. Everyone go home.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.


Most of the rest of world did universal healthcare after the Spanish flu, that didnt learn us none!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What bill will never be paid?  I'll take Republican Responsibilities for $400
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $4k price tag was conspicuously absent from the CSNY song
Crosby Stills Nash and Young - Find the Cost of Freedom
Youtube Ycj-bQXWRrQ
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.


Because universal healthcare would add a slight inconvenience for the ultra wealthy that they wouldn't even notice, but nevertheless we cannot do anything that would slightly inconvenience them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tobcc: erik-k: It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.

Most of the rest of world did universal healthcare after the Spanish flu, that didnt learn us none!


TB started it and post WWII saw the dramatic increase.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

erik-k: It truly is incredible that two years into this nightmare, we don't have even a whisper for how desperately America needs universal healthcare.


Paying for other people is socialism, you commie.

Also, please donate to my GoFundMe.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are the ones for 5 year olds free. I dont have kids but around here the TV ads for vaccinating minors is different from the adult vaccine ads in a way that suggests that the kiddie shots might cost money
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: TB started it and post WWII saw the dramatic increase.


I dont care who started it . End it now or Im turning this car around!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Intrepid00: TB started it and post WWII saw the dramatic increase.

I dont care who started it . End it now or Im turning this car around!


Shut up dad, we know you want to go Vegas too just so you can get away from us and numb the pain.
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Freedom costs a buck oh five
 
funzyr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Start reminding people that is $4,000 they can't spend on guns, ammo, and battle flags.  They'll get vaccinated.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Start reminding people that is $4,000 they can't spend on guns, ammo, and battle flags.  They'll get vaccinated.


Have you seen the price of ammo?
 
