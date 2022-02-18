 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Satellite images show Russian 'invasion' troops, field hospitals in Belarus and a military pontoon bridge for crossing the border ...all for Russia's non-invasion   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, Belarus, Vladimir Putin, anti-attack choppers, satellite images, Boris Yeltsin, picture of a military pontoon bridge, nuclear forces  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Russia is trying to care for the massive outbreak of covid and treatment for krokodil addiction that is a widespread problem with Russian troops
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've noticed that the UK tabloids have a WW3 fetish. I guess having been bombed during WW2 has affected the British national psyche.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?


Equitable treatment for all regardless of racial, social or economic status.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?


The truth.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Putin invades before the end of the Olympics on Sunday, Xi is going to be mad at Pootie.
And Pootie definitely doesn't want Xi mad at him.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But GreenMAGA has assured us that it's Biden who is the aggressor. Won't anyone think of poor, innocent Putin??
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The truth.


Touche.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Equitable treatment for all regardless of racial, social or economic status.


Good point.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?


Good British food?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I expect Finland (especially Finland) and Sweden to strongly reconsider NATO membership over the next few weeks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

From what I've read, they're always bombed.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I think its for the possible invasion, that Putin has said is coming unless NATO heads his demands.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Good British food?


Don't be silly, they love bad taste.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I think its for the possible invasion, that Putin has said is coming unless NATO heads his demands.


Then there will be peace in our time?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only NATO has the UAB from Camp Milano.  Available as a Mardi Gras Party Bus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

And Pootie definitely doesn't want Xi mad at him.


I dunno, China is running 5th in medal counts, which is a little embarrassing for a host country. They may welcome the distraction.
 
Vern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?


Cheeky Mums who are embarrassed and mortified that their child brought their vibrator to show and tell and DON'T want it plastered all over the "news"?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's hard to imagine the heartbreak and terror for the tabloids if war doesn't break out.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if Russia accounted for every single last nuke after the USSR broke up? Maybe a couple got left behind in Ukraine. Maybe one of those is in the back of a truck in downtown Moscow.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The reason why Russia is so angry.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ukraine traded those for an empty promise of help if Russia decided to attack.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Interesting Story: After the USSR dissolved, Ukraine had LOADS of nukes. NATO talked them into giving them up in exchange for security guarantees. It was hailed as a great success of nuclear disarmament at the time, but ended up being a crystal clear lesson for the world:
Guarantees/treaties/agreements are just paper, nukes are Power.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drop a MOAB on top the platoon bridge.

Problem solved.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What don't the UK tabloids have a fetish for?


Dentists.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jim gaffigan north Korea bit works here. Replace North Korea with putin and blow up the world with invade Ukraine.

How much attention does North Korea need? North Korea: We're going to blow up the world. Rest of World: Then just do it. Stop teasing us.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I dunno, China is running 5th in medal counts, which is a little embarrassing for a host country. They may welcome the distraction.


Even after bribing some other countries citizens to play for them?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Drop a MOAB on top the platoon bridge.

Problem solved.


No need to go big

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ukraine traded those for an empty promise of help if Russia decided to attack.


The deal was Russia and USA promised to respect their borders and there was no compulsory response attached. Only one side has failed to meet the agreement.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: The reason why Russia is so angry.

Just wait until they find out that is in millimeters.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: The reason why Russia is so angry.

Then Putin should be invading Romania, if he wants to feel like more of a man.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: The reason why Russia is so angry.

Huh, all this time I always thought Russians were big dicks. But I guess I was wrong.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: puffy999: The reason why Russia is so angry.

Huh, all this time I always thought Russians were big dicks. But I guess I was wrong.


Just think, most people add length when asked and these studies are usually self reported.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Only NATO has the UAB from Camp Milano.  Available as a Mardi Gras Party Bus.


Is going into Ukraine also like going into Wisconsin?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
THE NARRATIVE!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Corn_Fed: puffy999: The reason why Russia is so angry.

Just think, most people add length when asked and these studies are usually self reported.


Dayummm - so you're saying the Russians are actually Smaller than that???
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dentists.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Then there will be peace in our time?


There's never been peace. Though lets hope Russia doesn't invade.
 
