(The Hill) 54 Chipies hit with 300 criminal charges. Ponch and Jon unavailable for comment
34
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's my Chippy!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those poor sandwiches.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good riddance to 54 bad cops.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Good riddance to 54 bad cops.


Cops don't stay fired in California.

But if I do the math right, the average one of these heroes got like $2000 per year out of this?

Why was it worth the risk for maybe one percent of their pay?

And how did they catch these guys cheating about a few hours here and there?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Trust is a critical part of successful law enforcement," Bonta said in a statement.

In that case, we haven't had successful law enforcement in this country for f*cking decades.


fnordfocus: make me some tea: Good riddance to 54 bad cops.

Cops don't stay fired in California.

But if I do the math right, the average one of these heroes got like $2000 per year out of this?

Why was it worth the risk for maybe one percent of their pay?

And how did they catch these guys cheating about a few hours here and there?


You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.


"From January 2016 to March 2018" though.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Benevolent Misanthrope: You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.

"From January 2016 to March 2018" though.


Oh.  Duh.  So $4166.67 / 2.25 years =  $1851.85/year.  These some dumb motherf*ckers.  This is not a case of hoping to get rich off defrauding the system.  This is more "I can get away with it, so why not?" stuff.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: These some dumb motherf*ckers.


Guessing that will be a core point in their defense.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How openly are you abusing the overtime system to get caught as a cop?  I thought that was standard.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: Ponch and John never once drew their weapons during the entire run of CHIPS. 

/TV used to be really lame
//really, really lame
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the larger question: Standard CHiP's theme or Disco CHiPs theme.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2nd Semester of Spanish, Spanish Love Song

SFW
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: fnordfocus: Benevolent Misanthrope: You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.

"From January 2016 to March 2018" though.

Oh.  Duh.  So $4166.67 / 2.25 years =  $1851.85/year.  These some dumb motherf*ckers.  This is not a case of hoping to get rich off defrauding the system.  This is more "I can get away with it, so why not?" stuff.


Yep - since that was comparatively minor time card fiddling they figured it wouldn't be that obvious and I need some beer money pretty much from the sound of it

/then somebody narced or noticed and the wheels started turning
//at least it was so large that they got caught immediately, 'cause geniuses do that all the time
///conversely, if you're going to steal A: that's dumb, and B: for beer money??
////at least assuming it was comparatively minor or it'd be a lot more money than that
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: //at least it was so large that they got caught immediately, 'cause geniuses do that all the time


FFS was = wasn't there.  Can't see what I'm typing too well with how I have to have the pc set up currently - didn't catch that
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went archaeological with this, turned up all the old records looking for instances where the overtime didn't match other records in a manner sure to find discrepancies where none exist.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spray tans, teeth whitening, and hair featherers-fluffers aren't cheap in LA.

blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Fun Fact: Ponch and John never once drew their weapons during the entire run of CHIPS. 

/TV used to be really lame
//really, really lame


But the slo-mo crash scenes were AWESOME!
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"protect and serve"
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as "54 Chipotles hit with 300 criminal charges." and was greatly confused.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Fun Fact: Ponch and John never once drew their weapons during the entire run of CHIPS. 

/TV used to be really lame
//really, really lame


Had to dig but there's only one scene in the run of the show where anyone does https://www.metv.com/lists/8-fascinating-tidbits-about-chips
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Spray tans, teeth whitening, and hair featherers-fluffers aren't cheap in LA.

Fluffers are a dime a dozen, in LA
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Combustion: Fun Fact: Ponch and John never once drew their weapons during the entire run of CHIPS. 

/TV used to be really lame
//really, really lame

Had to dig but there's only one scene in the run of the show where anyone does https://www.metv.com/lists/8-fascinating-tidbits-about-chips


I remember my older sister was all "You have to check out Miami Vice." I watched it and holy crap!!! They actually SHOT someone!!! After A-Team, Chips, Fall Guy and all that garbage, seeing gunplay actually be dangerous on TV was a great change.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: Fun Fact: Ponch and John never once drew their weapons during the entire run of CHIPS. 

/TV used to be really lame
//really, really lame


And Columbo never carried a gun. I liked it better that way.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: fnordfocus: Benevolent Misanthrope: You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.

"From January 2016 to March 2018" though.

Oh.  Duh.  So $4166.67 / 2.25 years =  $1851.85/year.  These some dumb motherf*ckers.  This is not a case of hoping to get rich off defrauding the system.  This is more "I can get away with it, so why not?" stuff.

Yep - since that was comparatively minor time card fiddling they figured it wouldn't be that obvious and I need some beer money pretty much from the sound of it

/then somebody narced or noticed and the wheels started turning
//at least it was so large that they got caught immediately, 'cause geniuses do that all the time
///conversely, if you're going to steal A: that's dumb, and B: for beer money??
////at least assuming it was comparatively minor or it'd be a lot more money than that


From my experience, it was picked up during an audit of something else (like the general timekeeping function). Something showed up out of bounds and the thread was followed.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am curious about the statute of limitations. It's a old case and usually has to be brought within 3 years. Maybe it was discovered late.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as bad chips. Fry them and eat them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

There's no such thing as bad chips. Fry them and eat them.


You've never been to burger king
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The CHP uncovered the overtime fraud in the East Los Angeles area several years ago during an internal examination."

And apparently thought nothing of it until the AG took action.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Per their own web page, "The East Los Angeles Area Office is comprised of two lieutenants, 10 sergeants, 79 officers, and 16 non-uniformed personnel with a spectrum of duties from clerical to fleet maintenance."  54 were fired for ripping off the department.

54 from one station with 91 uniformed troopers.

54/91 = 0.59, or 59%

And in my 35+ years experience living here, California Highway Patrol officers are the *most* professional LEOs I've dealt with in this state.

/but 54 bad apples
//don't get me started on LASD
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That works out to about $175/month/person.  Doesn't seem like the kind of scam that's worth risking your career.

Oh...right.  with Cop Math, they thought they were netting at least ten grand per month each.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, meant to include the source of my numbers:

https://www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office/southern-division/offices/(535)-east-los-angeles
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

There's no such thing as bad chips. Fry them and eat them.

You've never been to burger king


Is that a kind of chippy?
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: fnordfocus: Benevolent Misanthrope: You don't do the math right.  225,000 / 54 = $4166.67  Still not at all worth it, IMHO.  But they're cops.  Accountability is not a familiar concept for them.

"From January 2016 to March 2018" though.

Oh.  Duh.  So $4166.67 / 2.25 years =  $1851.85/year.  These some dumb motherf*ckers.  This is not a case of hoping to get rich off defrauding the system.  This is more "I can get away with it, so why not?" stuff.


All of this math is wrong. Expecting 54 people to steal the exact same amount of time over 2 years is more improbable than winning the lottery.

Likely 4 or 5 of them gamed the system when they tried it and didn't get caught while the others made clerical errors or over estimations once. There was probably one rotten CHiP that caused the review and the rest were discovered when the clerks decided to verify if any other CHiPs had gone bad.

I worked in government for a long time. One person pulling a stunt like this leads to every employee being reviewed. It's better to have egg in your CHiPs once and be done with it than to discover you bag has a hole in it over time.
 
