 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   And if you are particularly brave, even this Martian rock   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Mars, crater lakes, liquid water, Chinese rover, small sea's worth, bit of a surprising result, Nasa rover Curiosity, desist letter  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 4:33 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks like a goose to me.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: It looks like a goose to me.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's no rock. That's a high-heeled shoe some Martian chick lost after a drunken night out.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And here I thought Earth girls were easy. That thing doesn't even look like it uses batteries.
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes folks, it's the new Lovense MarsRed model - coming soon to camgirls near you!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
skeptoid.comView Full Size

Let me show you my Martian o-face
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They didn't call the rover "Curiosity" for nothing.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well this explains why Elon Musk is in such a hurry to get to Mars.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Paging Paige.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bithizrat, No!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like an alien lute someone misplaced.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thosw: Bithizrat, No!


And I realize after I hit enter that it should have been:

Dejah Thoris, No!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Streetlight.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Well this explains why Elon Musk is in such a hurry to get to Mars.


Suddenly, "Get your ass to Mars!" takes on a whole new meaning.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now we've got an interesting-looking rock on Mars being compared to a dildo.

What the ever loving fu*k are people using for dildos now?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.