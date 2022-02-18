 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Woman charged with going to gyms, lifting cars   (wpxi.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She might have gotten away with it if her name was Jack.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't seem like it would require too much organizing. Fly to new place, do a string of petty crimes, fly home before they finger you because it sounds like the work of a local.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she a mom whose kid was trapped under the car?

Cuz that shiat happens.

/especially with Volkswagons
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then you're in the man from Mars
You go out at night eatin' cars
You eat Cadillacs, Lincolns too
Mercurys and Subarus
And you don't stop, you keep on eatin' cars
Then when there's no more cars
You go out at night and eat up bars
Where the people meet
Face to face
Dance cheek to cheek
One to one
Man to man
Dance toe to toe
Don't move too slow
'Cause the man from Mars is through with cars
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hogans: She might have gotten away with it if her name was Jack.


So you're telling me the judge would've let Jack off?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: hogans: She might have gotten away with it if her name was Jack.

So you're telling me the judge would've let Jack off?


Only if it were a hung jury.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Trocadero: hogans: She might have gotten away with it if her name was Jack.

So you're telling me the judge would've let Jack off?

Only if it were a hung jury.


Well, it's all in the penal code.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder woman lifts car
Youtube Ed94kZjWeLE
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is especially cruel to those who live 26 minutes away.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hogans: She might have gotten away with it if her name was Jack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They stole gift cars?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: They stole gift cars?


yep:
FTA: Cash, gift cars, wallets, purses and electronics were stolen.
if you have 2 you should have put one back...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice product placement. I bet his wife bought that for him last Christmas.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Recruited to be in a national car theft ring?  Cool, gonna get some gone in 60 seconds shiat going down!

"Used a Truro app"

Ah, fark, that's some low energy theivin right there.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Recruited to be in a national car theft ring?  Cool, gonna get some gone in 60 seconds shiat going down!

"Used a Truro app"

Ah, fark, that's some low energy theivin right there.


Oh no did something happen to Zipcar?
 
