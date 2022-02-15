 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Woman escapes shark by punching it on the nose. No respect. No respect   (theguardian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm really just a dolphin, ma'am.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rodney Dangerfield -- Rappin' Rodney.1983
Youtube jCaDKtFsQQg
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When that doesn't work you can poke him in the eye with your stump.

Robert Schimmel Punching a Shark in the nose
Youtube DhzzyM9_PvQ


Slightly NSFW
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She had shape knees

'Lemon sharks mostly chow down on bony fish.'
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are other ways

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably wouldn't have worked for dude in Sydney. That shark was not farking around.
 
gas giant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Probably wouldn't have worked for dude in Sydney. That shark was not farking around.


In the shark attack capital of the world, (Volusia Co., FL) we are told bop 'em on the snout. If that doesn't work, poke eyes/grab gills.

In the fatal shark attack capital of the world...I may stay the f*ck out of the water, sadly.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the headline means (one minute video):

Jabberjaw 1976 Intro Opening
Youtube C5gpL-OOng4
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ten foiled hats: fatal shark attack capital of the world


I mean, it's like 3 a year in Aus, depending on how they define unprovoked.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drewogatory: ten foiled hats: fatal shark attack capital of the world

I mean, it's like 3 a year in Aus, depending on how they define unprovoked.


But this one will linger because it's like an episode of Air Jaws. Full strike, body slam, bite in half, eat the guts, cloud of seagulls.
 
