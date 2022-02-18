 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Reefer Madness in Centre County PA as cops and coroner rule no foul play in the death of coed found in garbage chute because she had 'traces of marihuana' in her liver. And if her parents want a copy of the official report they have to pony up $700   (nj.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction coed was found 23 hours later in recycling plant and cops assume she went headfirst down trash chute
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't all the true crime murder junkie Karens get all worked up about this young woman?

(clicks article and looks at pic of deceased)

Ahh, that explains it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Why didn't all the true crime murder junkie Karens get all worked up about this young woman?

(clicks article and looks at pic of deceased)

Ahh, that explains it.


And the guy who supplied her with the dope who isn't facing charges
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious. I wonder which person of influence murdered her.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this after she committed an axe murder and hung out with jazz musicians?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Why didn't all the true crime murder junkie Karens get all worked up about this young woman?

(clicks article and looks at pic of deceased)

Ahh, that explains it.


Was it because she was Gross?

/Aisle, please.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing one of the cops has a son at Penn State?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her body was discovered at a local recycling center at 2:45 a.m. the following morning, about 27 hours after hallway surveillance video captured her running into the trash chute.

if there's video of her running into the trash chute then why wouldn't it be cased closed?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most likely scenario, raped and murdered by some well connected frat bro whom authorities are covering for. The america show has gotten super predictable.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim is non-white.   "Person of interest' is non-white.   Cops can't be bothered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever smelled a garbage chute in a high-rise building? No one would climb into one intentionally unless something extremely f**ky was going on.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beckyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

*sobs swiftly*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: Most likely scenario, raped and murdered by some well connected frat bro whom authorities are covering for. The america show has gotten super predictable.


... who then reanimated her body so it could be captured on video running in to the trash chute?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was alone, which the video seems to suggest My guess is she thought she was going to throw up, got the idea to use the trash chute to blow chunks, lost her balance went too far.

I was ready to condemn whoever she was with but this is a weird one and may have been a stupid accident.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: Most likely scenario, raped and murdered by some well connected frat bro whom authorities are covering for. The america show has gotten super predictable.


Or she was drunk/high and on video going into the room with the chute alone after the guy had left her by herself on a previous floor....

But let's just accuse people of rape and murder anyways.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: If she was alone, which the video seems to suggest My guess is she thought she was going to throw up, got the idea to use the trash chute to blow chunks, lost her balance went too far.

I was ready to condemn whoever she was with but this is a weird one and may have been a stupid accident.


TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.


Beat me to the punch!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What college kid doesn't have THC in their system...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a dive...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Something just happened," Justine wrote.

I'll tell you as soon as I jump headlong down this garbage chute.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People do stupid things while drunk and/or high.  I once saw a guy almost go sailing out of a fifth-story window at Gateway because he was wasted and thought skateboarding down the hallway at top speed would be fun.  He was halfway out of the window before he manged to catch himself.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have you ever smelled a garbage chute in a high-rise building? No one would climb into one intentionally unless something extremely f**ky was going on.


You didn't read the article. Read it to the end. Then come back and we'll discuss.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.


Bullshiat. Why? He didn't owe her anything. Her death was her own fault. If he did drop her off at her room and then he died on the way back to his room, is she at fault for "not being there for him"? No, and we wouldn't be having this conversation. So GTFO of here with that nonsense.
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.


I'm not against weed at all, I'm employed growing it for the largest medical marijuana company in the state, but I do support age restrictions and responsible use.

I've stoner-sat a couple people who had really bad reactions to rather small amounts of weed. When I was younger I even threw up when I took myself too far with it a couple times too. Severe psychological reactions are rare but do happen. Toss booze into the mix and any psychological episode on weed can be greatly exacerbated. I agree this dude should have absolutely made sure she was okay until she was sober.

At a minimum he's guilt of neglect and supplying illicit substances to a minor. I won't assume much worse, but he definitely has a degree of culpability in her death.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.


It's not like he watched her fall went "oh my god" sipped his bottled water and walked away.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.

Bullshiat. Why? He didn't owe her anything. Her death was her own fault. If he did drop her off at her room and then he died on the way back to his room, is she at fault for "not being there for him"? No, and we wouldn't be having this conversation. So GTFO of here with that nonsense.


A decent person would see that she was in distress and see them back to safety. The dude admits that she had a "bad reaction", it'd be easy to see her down 3 floors to her dorm room, not just let her wander around the hallway. I mean, do you leave your drunk or sick friends lying in the street when you can escort them home? Why is her situation different?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone connected to someone really rich must be involved. And/or she's not a white girl.
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

thewrap.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]


Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]

Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.


Yes it is
 
advex101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]

Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.

Yes it is


Was it the hotel from American Horror Story?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]

Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.

Yes it is


It's like a horror movie in real life

*Shudder*
 
Dimensio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Why would anyone in their right mind jump into a trash chute?." she said. "I don't want them to close the case. I feel worse than I did before. I have to live with their press release for the rest of my life."
Much as I sympathize with parents who have lost a daughter, they need to understand that their little girl was high on the marijuanas which leads to all manner of unsavory, irrational behaviors such as dancing to jazz music and seeking sexual relations with negroes.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drayno76: TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.

I'm not against weed at all, I'm employed growing it for the largest medical marijuana company in the state, but I do support age restrictions and responsible use.

I've stoner-sat a couple people who had really bad reactions to rather small amounts of weed. When I was younger I even threw up when I took myself too far with it a couple times too. Severe psychological reactions are rare but do happen. Toss booze into the mix and any psychological episode on weed can be greatly exacerbated. I agree this dude should have absolutely made sure she was okay until she was sober.

At a minimum he's guilt of neglect and supplying illicit substances to a minor. I won't assume much worse, but he definitely has a degree of culpability in her death.


You just want to blame somebody for an accidental death.  FFS, she was 19 years old not a toddler.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drayno76: TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.

I'm not against weed at all, I'm employed growing it for the largest medical marijuana company in the state, but I do support age restrictions and responsible use.

I've stoner-sat a couple people who had really bad reactions to rather small amounts of weed. When I was younger I even threw up when I took myself too far with it a couple times too. Severe psychological reactions are rare but do happen. Toss booze into the mix and any psychological episode on weed can be greatly exacerbated. I agree this dude should have absolutely made sure she was okay until she was sober.

At a minimum he's guilt of neglect and supplying illicit substances to a minor. I won't assume much worse, but he definitely has a degree of culpability in her death.


Do you clowns ever listen to yourselves?

Women have agency.    This woman was an adult.    The idea that some guy who lives in her building that she smoked out with is responsible for "baby sitting" her, or whatever patronizing garbage you're on about here, is about as dumb as anything else I hear coming out of you hypocrites.

Maybe the guy didn't want to escort a drunk and stoned biatch to her room and get his ass kicked out of school after being accused of any number of things.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]

Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.

Yes it is

It's like a horror movie in real life

*Shudder*


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Elisa_Lam
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got lucky when I first started consuming regularly a few decades after my teen party years. Today's weed is so much more potent. My first legal purchase was a disposable e-cig containing the Bud Light of strains --- Blue Dream.

I used it sparingly with "adult supervision," and realized it was an immediate pain relief and a short-lived anxiety trigger. I started researching it. Decided to get some potent indica, got lucky finding an online delivery service illegally selling something legal for me to possess. That remains some of the best weed I have ever had. Recreational weed was such a clusterfark for over a year after WA started it, but these guys filled the gap. I got a medical card just to have access to the indicas I needed to do what I was using for.

In 2017, I moved away to a non-legal state. Found a safe dealer (a poor artsy young gal) who got good weed but didn't know shiat about weed because she was one of the people who could smoke anything and just get pleasantly stoned, neither too sedated nor stupid and frenetically high. She sold me some shiat claiming it was indica leaning hybrid. It was not. Two hits and my heart rate went from whatever 60s or low 70s to over 160. I had spiraling anxiety. I think it would have been worse had I just not spent much of the previous 3 or 4 years as a near daily post-workday toker. I stopped consuming then.

I just moved back to a recreational legal state and I'm dipping my toe in, carefully. I'm enjoying the middle age pain relief again, and motivation to move and exercise. Couch lock for most, clean my apartment and urban hike for me!

But, who knows what happened to this poor girl, or what her state of mind was? Weed isn't always harmless, it generally is. Like anything that changes mental state, and it can do that, it pays to be with people you can trust. That, "Something just happened," text is a bit spooky.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: Her body was discovered at a local recycling center at 2:45 a.m. the following morning, about 27 hours after hallway surveillance video captured her running into the trash chute.

if there's video of her running into the trash chute then why wouldn't it be cased closed?


If you read the other version of the story is the video shows her walking into the garbage room and no video shows her exiting.


I wonder if the omission of mentioning anyone else entering the garbage room is because no one else entered or they don't want to investigate anyone else when they can just say she did it to herself
 
advex101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Death by misadventure.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The $700 is ridiculous, of course, but otherwise it looks to me like it's the parents who don't want to accept the evidence that points to their little girl meeting her demise via a horrible accident while intoxicated.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: leeksfromchichis: The_Sponge: zez: Do they have any footage of her in an elevator?

[thewrap.com image 585x390]

Is that the woman who has found in a water tank on top of a hotel?

Damn that story creeps me out.

Yes it is

It's like a horror movie in real life

*Shudder*

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Elisa_Lam


Yup...that's it.

Damn.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All this weed talk, man. Where is my bong?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the article:

'Francoise was told by the coroner's office that tissue samples taken from her daughter's liver showed traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and an "elevated" level of alcohol.'

Alcohol I might believe. People do stupid shiat on it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Munden: Her body was discovered at a local recycling center at 2:45 a.m. the following morning, about 27 hours after hallway surveillance video captured her running into the trash chute.

if there's video of her running into the trash chute then why wouldn't it be cased closed?


That line in the story made me "wtf?". Why would it have been even possible to "run into the trash chute"? Later TFA says:
"The video sequence next shows Justine on the 11th floor, barefoot and alone as she rushes into the chute room and is not seen again, according to the mother."

I'm guessing the second line is correct and the first line is shiatty writing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badafuco: All this weed talk, man. Where is my bong?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, she could have stuck her head in to puke and gotten nailed by a bag full of beer bottles or whatever  coming down.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: cew-smoke: TotallyHeadless: Alternate possibility:

She was about the throw up and ran to the trash shoot to expel, but then fell in by accident.

/No matter what, that dude is an arsehole and should have helped her back to her room.

Bullshiat. Why? He didn't owe her anything. Her death was her own fault. If he did drop her off at her room and then he died on the way back to his room, is she at fault for "not being there for him"? No, and we wouldn't be having this conversation. So GTFO of here with that nonsense.

A decent person would see that she was in distress and see them back to safety. The dude admits that she had a "bad reaction", it'd be easy to see her down 3 floors to her dorm room, not just let her wander around the hallway. I mean, do you leave your drunk or sick friends lying in the street when you can escort them home? Why is her situation different?


In my younger days it was cold out one night, like below zero and after a hard night of drinking for some reason I decided it would be a good idea to walk up to the soda machine to get a drink at 3:00 am. My buddy noticed I wasn't around and freaked out, he ran a mile to his brother's place where we had been drinking to see if I went back there. He told his brother I can't find Spongeboob, his brother allegedly said Fark him I'm going to sleep.
By the time he got back to the place we were staying I was back with my soda.


There are stand up people in this world and there are assholes, sometimes you can't tell who is who until it's time to stand up.


Same guy, his girlfriend and I went to a party. He's inside talking to people and they ask hey didn't Spongeboob come with you? He sees I'm not in the party so he steps outside and finds me petting the neighbor's cat(not a euphemism)
Maybe that's why I got no friends, they got sick of my behavior
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I mean, she could have stuck her head in to puke and gotten nailed by a bag full of beer bottles or whatever  coming down.


I'm going to hell for laughing at that.
 
